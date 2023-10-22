Meier Tobler Group AG's (VTX:MTG) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Meier Tobler Group (VTX:MTG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Meier Tobler Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meier Tobler Group is:

21% = CHF35m ÷ CHF169m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Meier Tobler Group's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

First thing first, we like that Meier Tobler Group has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE is pretty decent. As a result, Meier Tobler Group's remarkable 68% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then compared Meier Tobler Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 0.1% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Meier Tobler Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Meier Tobler Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Meier Tobler Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 46% (where it is retaining 54% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Meier Tobler Group is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Meier Tobler Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 47% of its profits over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Meier Tobler Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Meier Tobler Group.

