Meijer Contributes Extra $1 Million to its Simply Give Food Pantry Partners to Feed Hungry Families

Donation equates to 4 million meals for families throughout company's six-state footprint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to invest in its communities, Meijer announced today it donated an extra $1 million to Midwest food pantries that participate in the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program. Overall, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for food pantry partners since its 2008 inception.

"One in eight Americans face food insecurity nationwide. That is a troubling statistic that reinforces why we're so committed to addressing hunger in the communities we serve," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are extremely proud the Simply Give program, with the support of our customers, is successfully reducing hunger throughout the Midwest, making a true difference in our communities."

The $1 million donation was divided equally among the retailer's 468 Midwest food pantry partners that participated in the 2022 Simply Give program.

The donation equates to 4 million meals. The meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint.

The contribution will help ensure food pantries like Carmel United Methodist Church in Carmel, Ind. remain well stocked.

"The Carmel United Methodist Food Pantry relies heavily on the Meijer Simply Give program, as well as any other extra gifts that help us feed the working hungry right here in Hamilton County," said Linda Withrow, Missions Coordinator at Carmel United Methodist Church. "The Simply Give program allows our food pantry buyers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as meat, which is what our guests love the most about our pantry because those are commodities that they do not get at most food pantries. Like the Meijer Family, Carmel United Methodist Church cares about our neighbors and we are profoundly grateful for your gifts and support."

Joyce Yaklin, Pantry Coordinator at the St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church in Clinton Township, Mich., was also appreciative of the "generous donation."

"This has arrived at a perfect time as our pantry has become vital to an increasing number of households," she said. "As always, we appreciate Meijer's continued support to strengthen the community."

In addition to support from Meijer, the Simply Give program is partially funded by the retailer's generous customers through four campaigns a year. The current Simply Give campaign will run through July 1. During each campaign, customers are encouraged to pick up a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation card is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store to feed hungry families. Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer Pickup or Home Delivery can also pick up Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

To see the list of pantries participating in the spring campaign, please click here.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets, Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

