Meijer Contributes Extra $1 Million to its Simply Give Food Pantry Partners

Retailer announces more opportunities to give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to support its communities during the pandemic, Meijer announced today that it's giving an extra $1 million to its Simply Give food pantry partners across the Midwest.

The donation comes on the heels of the $7.6 million the program generated throughout 2020.

"It has become clearer just how vital food pantries are to an increasing number of families, and we recognize the continued strain COVID-19 has placed on them as they struggle to keep their shelves stocked," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We believe the Simply Give program makes a tremendous difference in the communities we serve and are happy to make this additional contribution."

The $1 million gift will be divided equally among the retailer's 347 food pantry partners that participated in the 2020 Simply Give program. It also brings the program's overall Simply Give donation to more than $62 million – or 620 million meals – since the program's 2008 inception. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

The retailer's winter Simply Give campaign is already underway. Customers can help stock the shelves of a food pantry in their community by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer now through April 10. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards are then converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store's partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer's neighborhood.

On March 13 and April 3, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased, effectively tripling a customer's contribution.

In addition, Meijer customers shopping online using Meijer pickup or home delivery can also purchase Simply Give donation cards as an add-on to their orders.

"Our company has a history of giving and that philosophy still guides us today," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving. "We care about our communities and are committed to seeing them through this challenging time."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

