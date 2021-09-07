Meijer Launches Online Custom Cake Ordering Platform in Time for Most Popular Birthday Month

Customers can browse hundreds of cake designs and place custom orders online for in-store pick-up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busiest birthday season of the year arrives, Meijer announced a new online custom cake ordering system to take an extra trip to the store off customers' plates.

Meijer customers can now place custom cake orders online and pick them up from the Meijer Bakery during their next shopping trip.

Research shows that September is the most common birth month in the United States, with nine of the 10 most popular birthdays falling between Sept. 9 and Sept. 20. With this in mind, Meijer bakery merchants are pleased to present a more convenient cake ordering option for customers.

"With school just getting started and so many birthdays taking place in September, parents need all the help they can get, which is why we're pleased to offer this online solution," Meijer Cakes Buyer Rochelle Bird said. "The new online ordering system allows busy parents to order a cake from the comfort of their homes with just a few days' notice and then pick it up during their pre-party shopping trip."

Being able to browse cake designs and place a custom cake order online eliminates the need for an extra trip into the store during the busy lead-up to a birthday celebration.

The retailer's online cake ordering process takes just four easy steps:

Choose your store: Confirm the Meijer store where you'd like your cake made in your meijer.com settings. Choose a cake style: Browse hundreds of designs by occasion or theme until you find the perfect one. Design your cake: Customize your cake's size, flavors, colors and message. Pick up and pay in-store: Your cake is ready in 2-4 days at the Meijer Bakery you chose.

The online cake ordering system isn't just for birthdays. The retailer offers cake designs for every occasion from sporting events to baby showers and graduations, as well as a variety of formats including tiered cakes, cupcake pull-apart cakes and variety platters.

Customers can explore the new tool at meijer.com/CustomCakes.

The Meijer Bakery offers an array of items, including fresh breads, cakes, donuts and cookies. The retailer ensures its cakes look as good as they taste by hiring seasoned cake decorators for each of its stores and continuously training its decorators in the newest, trendiest cake designs.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

