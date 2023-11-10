Meijer offers turkey prices from the 1930s to help families combat inflation

As the next big holiday approaches, Meijer is selling turkeys at lower prices to help families combat inflation.

Meijer anticipates selling 1 million turkeys this holiday season — the equivalent of 520 truckloads, according to a news release. Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25.

Meijer Poultry Buyer Josh Potts said that's roughly the same price the Midwest retailer offered customers in the 1930s.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” Potts said. “We’re working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday staple with their family and friends.”

Meijer is offering a wide selection of fresh and frozen birds, including:

Meijer brand frozen turkey at 59 cents per pound

Honeysuckle White brand frozen turkey at $1.09 per pound

Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound

Butterball brand frozen turkey at $1.29 per pound

Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound

True Goodness brand frozen antibiotic-free turkey at $2.19 per pound

Fresh turkeys will be delivered daily beginning the week of Sunday, Nov. 12. All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer, according to the release.

Meijer also anticipates selling 140,000 Handi Foil roasting pans throughout Thanksgiving week — 15 times more than the weekly average — plus more than 4,000 Homecraft 18-quart roasters. The Grand Gourmet baster with brush is expected to be one of the top Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets this year, the business said.

Meijer also has an inventory of hams, rib roast and New York strip roasts for the trend of serving a secondary protein dish for the holidays. Potts said he anticipates customers purchasing more turkey bone-in breasts to serve alongside these nontraditional proteins.

The retailer also has tofu turkey options and expects to sell an estimated 7,000 pounds of the soy-based protein the week of Thanksgiving.

