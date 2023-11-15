MeiraGTx Holdings PLC Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Operational Progress

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) announces Q3 2023 financial results with a net loss of $44.3 million.

Sanofi's strategic investment of $30 million in MGTX shares and a right of first negotiation for gene regulation technology.

Company's cash reserves, along with receivables and recent investment, expected to fund operations into mid-2025.

Research and development expenses increased to $27.9 million, reflecting ongoing investment in clinical programs.

On November 14, 2023, MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) released its 8-K filing, detailing financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, a clinical-stage gene therapy entity, highlighted a strategic investment from Sanofi and progress in its gene therapy programs.

Financial Performance Overview

MGTX reported a net loss of $44.3 million for Q3 2023, or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $37.3 million, or $0.83 per share, for the same period in 2022. License revenue saw a slight increase to $5.1 million, up from $4.8 million year-over-year, due to increased amortization of upfront and milestone payments from its collaboration with Janssen.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $10.0 million from $10.8 million in the comparable quarter of the previous year, primarily due to lower consulting fees and other cost reductions. However, research and development expenses rose significantly to $27.9 million from $16.9 million, reflecting increased investment in manufacturing and clinical trial activities.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

MGTX's President and CEO, Dr. Alexandria Forbes, expressed enthusiasm about Sanofi becoming a top shareholder, stating,

Sanofis interest in large market indications validates what MeiraGTx has been pioneering since inception of the Company the use of genetic medicines and gene regulation to address large chronic diseases, not just rare inherited disorders."

The company's collaboration with Sanofi includes a right of first negotiation for the use of MGTX's Riboswitch gene regulation technology for various therapeutic targets.

MGTX's clinical pipeline continues to advance, with ongoing enrollment in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced Xerostomia and the fully enrolled Phase 3 LUMEOS trial for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. The company also presented at the ESGCT 2023 Annual Congress, showcasing its RiboCAR platform and ALS program.

With approximately $64 million in cash and cash equivalents, and an additional $22 million in receivables from Janssen, MGTX is well-capitalized. The recent $30 million investment from Sanofi further strengthens the company's financial position, expected to support operations into mid-2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet of MGTX reflects a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $115.5 million at the end of 2022 to $64.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's total assets stood at $267.2 million, with liabilities amounting to $175.3 million, resulting in total shareholders' equity of $91.9 million.

MGTX's financial strategy and operational advancements indicate a focused approach to developing gene therapies for a range of diseases. The company's collaboration with industry leaders like Sanofi and its robust clinical pipeline position it as a notable player in the gene therapy space. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as MGTX progresses towards its strategic goals and potential value maximization for shareholders.

For a detailed view of MGTX's financial statements and operational updates, interested parties can refer to the full 8-K filing.

