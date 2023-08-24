U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.50
    +31.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,572.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,385.00
    +189.50 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.20
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.83
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -0.99 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2724
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1580
    +0.3650 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,457.18
    +413.52 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.67
    +11.96 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,320.53
    +49.77 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,203.63
    +193.37 (+0.60%)
     

Meituan Outperformance May Gather Pace as Sales Bump Expected

Charlotte Yang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A surge in sales expected for Meituan may be a catalyst to its shares, which have outperformed peers as services spending turns out to be a rare bright spot amid deepening investor pessimism.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest meal delivery service is forecast to report a 32% surge in revenue for the second quarter later Thursday, its fastest growth since 2021, Bloomberg compiled data show. Such topline growth would beat Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s 14% increase and JD.com’s 7.6% rise reported earlier this month.

Meituan’s shares have advanced more than 4% over the past month, versus declines in Alibaba, JD, and PDD Holdings Inc. Year to date, Meituan remains deep in the red, having lost about 25% amid concerns over intensifying competition.

“Among its peers, Meituan should benefit the most from the surge in travel demand and dining out activities, with at least 30% of its profit this year coming from related business,” said Catherine Lim, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

--With assistance from Akshay Chinchalkar.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.