U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,795.65
    +9.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,457.23
    +59.02 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,805.73
    +24.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.51
    -14.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    -0.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -18.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.48 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3462
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8220
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,470.72
    -1,540.83 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.71
    -8.89 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.70
    +63.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,906.88
    -162.28 (-0.56%)
     

How Meituan is redefining food delivery in China with drones

Rita Liao
·7 min read

On a congested sidewalk next to a busy mall in Shenzhen, a 20-something woman uses a smartphone app to order a milk tea on Meituan, a major food delivery company. In under ten minutes, the pearl-white drink arrives, not on the back of one of the city’s ubiquitous delivery bikes, but descending from the cloudy heavens, in a cardboard box on the back of a drone, into a small roadside kiosk. The only thing the scene is missing is a choir of angels.

Over the past two years, Meituan, one of China's largest internet companies, has flown 19,000 meals to 8,000 customers across Shenzhen, a city with close to 20 million people. The pilot program is available to just seven neighborhoods, each with a three-kilometer stretch, and only from a select number of merchants. The drones deliver to designated streetside kiosks rather than hover outside people's windows as envisioned by sci-fi writers. But the trials are proof of concept for Meituan's ambitions, and the company is now ready to ramp up its aerial delivery ambitions.

Tencent-backed Meituan isn't the only Chinese tech giant that hopes to fill urban skies with tiny fliers. Alibaba, which runs Meituan's rival Ele.me, and e-commerce powerhouse JD.com, have also invested in similar drone delivery services in recent years.

On the back of the pilot program, Meituan has applied to operate a commercial drone delivery service across all of Shenzhen, Mao Yinian, head of the company’s drone delivery unit, said at a press event this month. The application, submitted in September, is currently under review by Shenzhen's aviation authority and is expected to receive approval in 2022, though the actual timeline is subject to government decisions.

"We went from experimenting in the suburbs to a central area. That means our operational capability has reached a new level," said Chen Tianjian, technical expert at Meituan's drone business, at the same event.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Flying meals

At the moment, Meituan's delivery drones still involve a good amount of manpower. Take the milk tea order, for example. Once the drink is ready, Meituan's backend dispatch system assigns a human courier to fetch it from the merchant in the mall to the roof of the complex, where the company has set up drone takeoff pads.

Meituan
Meituan

Meituan's drone launching pads on the roof of a mall in Shenzhen / Photo: TechCrunch

Before takeoff, an inspector checks to see if the box holding the drink is secure. Meituan's navigation system then calculates the quickest and safest route for the flyer to reach the pickup kiosk and off it goes, the milk tea into the sky.

The economic viability for using drones to deliver food of course is still unproven. Each of Meituan's small aircraft, which are built with carbon fiber and weigh around 4 kilograms, can carry about 2.5 kilograms of food -- roughly the weight of an average two-person meal, according to Chen. If someone orders just one cup of milk tea, the remaining space is wasted. Each kiosk can hold about 28 orders, so at peak hours, Meituan is betting on customers to gather their food promptly.

There’s also the matter of creating waste with the new delivery boxes. Meituan said it has set up recyclable bins next to the kiosks, but customers are also free to keep the containers. It won’t be surprised if some simply chuck them in the trash.

Lessons from the U.S.

From 2017 to 2018, China's civil aviation authority started "following" the U.S. in light of research done by the Federal Aviation Administration on low-altitude aerial mobility, according to Chen. Not long after, the Chinese regulator began formulating guides and rules for this budding field. Meituan has similarly studied the paths of its American drone counterparts, but it realizes there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, as the two countries vary markedly in population density and consumer behavior.

A customer picks up her order from Meituan's drone landing kiosk in Shenzhen. / Photo: TechCrunch

Most Americans live in suburban sprawl, while in China and many other Asian countries, people are concentrated in urban clusters. As a result, drones in the U.S. are "focused more on endurance," Chen said. Drones developed by Google and Amazon, for example, tend to be "fixed-winged with vertical landing and takeoff abilities," while Meituan's solution falls into the category of a small helicopter, which is more suited for complex urban environments.

Technologies emerging in the U.S. often offer useful clues to similar developments in China. The picture doesn't look particularly rosy at Amazon Prime Air. The behemoth's drone delivery business reportedly has been missing deadlines and laying off staff, though the firm said the unit continued to "make great strides."

Prime Air, Chen argued, "doesn't seem to have a clear strategy" and "has been vacillating between" neighborhood delivery, which is the focus of Alphabet's Wing, and long-distance transport, which is UPS's strong suit. He continued:

If you look at the competition between China and the U.S. in low-altitude aerial logistics, the important thing is to figure out one's strategic position. Everyone can design a UVA. The question is what kind of UVA and for what customers.

Regulations

When asked about the safety of drone delivery, Chen said Meituan's solution "strictly follows" the rules laid out by the "civil aviation authority." The Beijing-headquartered company picked Shenzhen as its testing field not only because it's home to drone giant DJI and a mature UAV supply chain. The southern metropolis, known for its economic experiments, also has some of the most friendly drone policies in China, the expert said.

Each of Meituan's drones is registered with Shenzhen's Unmanned Aircraft Traffic Management Information Service System (UATMISS). During flights, they are required to pin UATMISS with their precise locations every five seconds. More important, Meituan's navigation system works to ensure the flyers avoid crowds and built-up areas on the ground, even at the cost of making detours.

Milk tea arriving from Meituan's drone delivery box / Photo: TechCrunch

The drones being piloted are Meituan's third iteration on the model. They boast a noise level of about 50 decibels heard from a 15-meter distance, which is equivalent to "daytime street level," according to Chen. The next generation will be even quieter with noise reduced to "nighttime street level." But the small aircraft can't be too quiet, as regulators have advised that having an acceptable level of noise "is safer."

Human help

Meituan doesn't plan to replace its millions of couriers in China with unmanned flyers outright, though automation would take some load off its overworked delivery platform. Its dispatch algorithms have come under criticism from both the public and the government for allegedly putting business performance business above rider safety. The challenge to recruit workers has already prompted labor-intensive industries to seek out robotic help.

Meituan's goal is to find a sweet spot for human-robot collaboration. Shenzhen's road infrastructure is notoriously unfriendly to scooter drivers and cyclists, but aerial travel isn't restricted by such ground obstructions. Drones can fly over large interchanges and put meals at spots convenient for couriers to fetch and carry to customers' final destination.

Meituan is already envisaging more automation. For instance, rather than having its staff manually swap depleted drone batteries, it has done R&D on automated battery swap stations. It's also exploring a conveyor belt-like system that can move items from restaurants to drone takeoff pads nearby. These solutions are still years from large-scale deployment, but the food delivery titan is clearly gliding into an automated future.

Recommended Stories

  • How You Can Make More Money on the Metaverse Than Elon Musk Will

    What does the Tesla and SpaceX CEO dislike about the metaverse? If so, here's how you can make more money from the metaverse than Musk will. There's an advantage that ordinary investors can have over Musk.

  • The Morning After: Hyundai may be giving up on the combustion engine

    Today’s tech headlines: Hyundai may have stopped developing new combustion engines, Apple reportedly hires Meta's AR public relations lead, and AMD and OnePlus are the latest to cancel in-person CES 2022 plans.

  • ‘Bigbug’ Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Makes Netflix Debut with Raunchy Robot Comedy

    The "Amelie" and "Delicatessen" director's latest debuts on the streaming platform February 11.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Altcoins: por qué los gestores de carteras deberían tener en cuenta criptomonedas alternativas en 2022

    Cuanta menos correlación tengan con bitcoin – a su vez, no correlacionado con los activos tradicionales—, más fuerte será la estrategia de diversificación.

  • Malaysian securities regulator charges Serba Dinamik, seeks arrest of CEO

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's securities regulator said it is seeking the arrest of oil and gas services firm Serba Dinamik Holdings' chief executive and has charged company officers with submitting a false statement to the country's stock exchange. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) also said it had secured a warrant seeking a police arrest of Serba chief executive officer and group managing director Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah. Serba declined to comment while the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Read Why Michael Farr Sees Apple, Disney, Visa As Top Picks For 2022

    Michael K. Farr, President and CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington, named his top ten picks for 2022, CNBC reports. "These are companies that I find especially attractive in light of their valuations or their potential to benefit from economic developments." Farr's top picks include Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), and Visa Inc (NYSE: V). Apple is the world's most valuable company by market capitalization. The iPhone segment is still the most significant contributor to reve

  • Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

    Wages have gone up in a lot of sectors, but the numbers vary quite a bit, according to a Pew Research report.

  • Deutsche Bank Fined for Weak Controls on Rate Data

    Germany’s financial regulator imposed a penalty of nearly $10 million on the bank for not having strong enough controls around data submissions that help set a European interest-rate benchmark.

  • Santa Baby, Volatility, CDC Shift, Apple $3T, CES, Trading Energy Stock APA

    Over those past 15 years, the S&P 500 has posted an increase for the last week of the trading year 67% of the time.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 96.195, Strengthens Over 96.355

    The direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 96.200.

  • China Unveils Sweeping Rules for Foreign IPOs in Didi’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- China has unveiled sweeping regulations governing overseas share sales by the country’s firms, taking one of its biggest steps to tighten scrutiny on international debuts in the wake of Didi Global Inc.’s controversial listing.Most Read from BloombergApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysBitcoin Resumes Its Slide, Widening Crypto’s Mo

  • Iran Temporarily Stops Authorized Crypto Mining to Save Energy for Winter

    With the increase of Iranian energy consumption during the winter the Iranian government has placed a ban on mining.

  • The Alliance WSP Joint Venture: A Proud Partnership

    WSP USA maintains our commitment to strategically partner with small businesses that bring innovative solutions to our clients. We recognize the value our small business partners bring to the table...

  • 2-year Treasury rate rises to nearly two-year high, as long-dated yields edge back to start final week of 2021

    U.S. Treasury yields trade mixed Monday, with longer-dated debt edging back and the 2-year yield rising to a fresh 52-week high.

  • Robert Kiyosaki just said we're already in a 'technical depression' — he's using these 3 assets to protect himself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is as bearish as ever.

  • Explainer-The Libor era nears its end

    Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, will no longer be used for new derivatives and loans as of Jan. 1. The benchmark and reference rate, which had $265 trillion linked to it globally at the start of 2021, is being scrapped in the biggest shake-up to markets since the introduction of the euro in 1999. Although it dates to 1969, it was formalized in 1986 and has been used as a reference rate for a vast array of financial products, including student loans, credit cards, corporate loans and mortgages.

  • Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Stay Strong Despite $20K Drop From Last Month’s High

    New data reveals the supply of bitcoin held by long-term holders peaked around the end of October and has declined significantly since. This comes as bitcoin held on exchange has been at an all-time low. Both metrics suggest while bitcoin dips, it's not yet at a point where there is a rush to sell. "All About Bitcoin" host Galen Moore breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Asian shares mostly slip amid lingering omicron worries

    Although Asia has relatively few reported infection cases of the omicron variant compared to the U.S. and Europe, fears are growing the omicron will spread quickly, once it gets going. Wall Street had a wobbly day of trading that pulled the S&P 500 just below its latest record high. Roughly 60% of the companies in the S&P 500 rose, but a slide in technology, health care and communication stocks outweighed gains in industrial firms, household goods makers and elsewhere in the market.

  • Israel's SavorEat launches personalised plant-based 3D printed burgers

    Israeli foodtech firm SavorEat on Tuesday launched a plant-based burger system personalized to each customer, one of the first companies to use 3D printing technology to cook food. Typically, vegan burgers from companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are frozen and later cooked on a grill. SavorEat's technology, however, are made on site by a self-contained 3D printer with three cartridges containing oils and other ingredients.