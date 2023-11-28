Meituan Warns of Slower Growth as Chinese Consumption Wavers

(Bloomberg) -- Meituan warned that growth in its main meal delivery business should slow this quarter and spending on promotions rise, as the company tries to sustain growth in an uneven Chinese economic recovery.

Chief Financial Officer Chen Shaohui expects diners to take advantage of atypically warm weather to dine out, even as the macroeconomic environment remains weak. That prediction, based also in part on a difficult comparison with a strong late-2022 market, came after the company reported its third straight quarterly profit off slightly better than-expected revenue.

Meituan shares fell to their lowest since May 2020 on Tuesday before the report, hurt by growing expectations of fourth-quarter weakness. Along with tech peers Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, Meituan has wrestled with a weak rebound in Chinese consumption after three years of strict Covid controls.

Mixed official data from last month showed an expansion in Chinese retail sales, but turmoil in the property market has forced Beijing to roll out sweeping measures to shore up the industry’s cash crunch.

Strong travel demand helped the food delivery giant defy slowing growth for its core business. Sales rose 22% to 76.5 billion yuan ($10.7 billion) in the quarter ended September, compared to an average projection for 76.01 billion yuan. Net income almost tripled to 3.59 billion yuan, but margins slid because of promotions.

Asked about share buybacks, which Chinese tech companies are increasingly turning to, executives stressed they needed cash to invest in new businesses. Meituan’s board had authorized a buyback of roughly $1 billion but would assess that option based on the company’s cash position, they said.

“Our new initiatives are still at an investment stage,” co-founder Wang Xing told analysts on a conference call. “We are also exploring overseas opportunities.”

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Meituan’s steeper-than-expected in-store, hotel and travel operating profit fall reflects heightened spending on promotions within this sector, particularly via live streaming and AI tools which the firm disclosed on Nov. 28. This likely contributed to the 2.6 percentage points (ppts) year-over-year fall in Meituan’s 3Q core local-commerce margin, vs. consensus’ projected 2.4 ppts drop. Marketing costs-to-sales ratio widened 4.7 ppts in 3Q from a year earlier, vs. a 3.8% jump the prior quarter.

- Catherine Lim and Tiffany Tam, analysts

The Beijing-based company has been relying on its familiar subsidy-heavy strategy, in a bid to draw in customers and merchants despite the broader spending malaise. Meituan rolled out a slew of discounts for this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival, in a year that likely saw lackluster spending from China’s biggest e-commerce players thanks to wider economic malaise.

In its newer initiatives segment, the company has expanded into adjacent areas like grocery retailing and group-buying, although in March it abandoned its costly self-operated ride-hailing service. As the domestic e-commerce rivalry heats up, Meituan has deepened its investments in short video and live-streaming to compete with upstarts like ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin.

Like many other Chinese tech companies, Meituan has also been eyeing an overseas expansion, including taking its meal delivery service outside mainland China for the first time with its debut in Hong Kong this May under the brand “KeeTa.” Meituan held talks with Delivery Hero SE about potentially acquiring the business in Southeast Asia that runs under the Foodpanda brand, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

The company has also joined Chinese rivals, including Baidu Inc. and Tencent, in the generative AI craze as well. In October, Meituan took part in a 2.5 billion yuan ($350 million) funding round for one of the country’s most promising AI startups, Zhipu. That follows its earlier acquisition of its co-founder’s startup Light Year, in a deal valued at almost $234 million.

