U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,788.95
    +24.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,680.31
    +150.06 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,153.95
    +84.64 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.85
    +8.82 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.79
    -2.73 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1600
    -0.1470 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2290
    -0.4280 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,256.65
    -953.50 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.41
    -2.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Melamine Formaldehyde Widely Used in Automotive and Paints & Coatings Industry Due to its Easy-to-Install & Long-lasting Properties: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Global Market for Melamine Formaldehyde Products Is Predicted To Reach a Valuation of US$ 1.21 Billion by the End of 2032, Owing To High Demand from the Automotive, Construction, Furniture and Paints & Coatings Industries

United States, Rockville MD, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global melamine formaldehyde market is currently valued at US$ 645.1 million and projected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032). The market registered 4.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

The paints and coatings industry's rising need for melamine formaldehyde is likely to provide profitable opportunities for market players. The market's rise may also be ascribed to the paint and coatings industry's rapid expansion, which is being fuelled by rising building activity around the world. Furthermore, the increased need for high-performance coatings and paints is expected to boost melamine formaldehyde market growth.

For Critical Insights on Melamine Formaldehyde Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7499

Over the forecast period, rising consumption of melamine formaldehyde in the automotive industry is predicted to provide significant market opportunities. Ornamental laminates for car interiors, lightweight polyurethane foam for automobile door insulation, and vulcanised rubber tyres are all made with it. As a result, new applications of melamine formaldehyde in the automotive industry are expected to boost market growth over the coming years.

Which Market Changes are Expected to Benefit Melamine Formaldehyde Suppliers?

“High Consumption of Melamine Formaldehyde in Construction Industry as Concrete Plasticizer”

The construction industry's rapid expansion is a major driver boosting the melamine formaldehyde market growth. It is employed in the construction of high-rise skyscrapers and other long-lasting constructions as a concrete plasticizer.

When combined with wood waste products, which are frequently utilised in the construction industry, helps to meet green building criteria. As a result, an increase in the construction industry is likely to boost melamine formaldehyde market growth.

“High Demand for Melamine-formaldehyde Resins from Furniture Industry”

The wood and furniture sector is a key consumer of melamine-formaldehyde resins, and the worldwide melamine-formaldehyde resins market is likely to rise in tandem with that of the wood and furniture industry.

Over the forecast years, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand and applications for melamine formaldehyde. Furthermore, technical advances in this area, as well as increased usage in the packaging industry, are expected to enhance the market in the future years.

To learn more about Melamine Formaldehyde Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7499

Key Segments Covered in the Melamine Formaldehyde Industry Survey

  • Melamine Formaldehyde Market by Form :

    • Liquid Melamine Formaldehyde

    • Powder Melamine Formaldehyde

  • Melamine Formaldehyde Market by End Use :

    • Laminates

    • Wood Adhesives

    • Molding Powders

    • Coatings

    • Other End Uses

Competitive Landscape
The melamine formaldehyde market is fairly fragmented, with both, large and small competitors participating in this space.

To improve their position in this market, major players are using a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, new product development, investments, collaborations, partnerships, alliances, and others.

Get Customization on Melamine Formaldehyde Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7499

Key players in the Melamine Formaldehyde Market

  • BASF SE

  • Hexion

  • Arclin Inc.

  • Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

  • Georgia Pacific Chemicals

  • Qatar Melamine Company

  • Chimica Pomponesco S.p.A

  • Chemplastica

  • Allnex Belgium S.A.

Key Takeaways from Melamine Formaldehyde Market Study

  • Wood adhesives are estimated to account for a market share of 23.3% in 2022, accounting for a sales value of US$ 150.4 million.

  • In terms of geography, North American consumers are predicted to spend the most on melamine formaldehyde products, and the market is expected to hold around 31.4% of the global market share in 2022.

  • Key market players are expected to focus on collaborations & partnerships to enhance their market stance.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain-

Ethylene Bis Stearamide EBS Market- The global ethylene bis stearamide (EBS) market size is witnessing prolific growth and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% from 2021 to 2031, with manufacturers emphasizing on both, natural as well as synthetic amide waxes across prominent industrial application segments.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market- According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the market for industrial floor coatings is expected to reach nearly US$ 7 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 3% throughout the forecast period.

Aerospace Coatings Market- Aerospace Coatings Market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031, reaching USD 2.0 billion from USD 1.4 billion. Increased demand for aerospace coatings from various end users, such as commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation, is driving the aerospace coatings market.

Dyes and Pigments Market- The global dyes and pigments market size is expected to reach US$ 38 billion by 2031. The dyes and pigments market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Hydrophobic Coatings Market- According to Fact.MR’s hydrophobic coatings industry analysis, the market is expected to witness sales of over 10,000 tons in 2021, and increase at a CAGR above 5% to top 13,000 tons by 2031.

Thermal Ceramics Market- The global thermal ceramics market revenue totaled approximately US$ 4 Billion in 2020, according to Fact.MR. The overall thermal ceramics landscape is expected to reach nearly US$ 6 Billion by 2031. Sales of thermal ceramic fibers will accelerate, surpassing US$ 3 Billion by the end of the decade.

Film Adhesives Market- Newly released data from the film adhesives market analysis concludes that demand expanded at a CAGR of over 2% from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, the market enjoyed a valuation of over US$ 1 Bn, which is expected to nearly double to reach around US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Automotive Ceramics Market- The market for automotive ceramics experienced steady growth until 2020, closing in at approximately US$ 2 Bn amid high deployment across several automotive allied industrial domains, most notably across electronics manufacturing. A new forecast by Fact.MR anticipates demand for automotive ceramics to expand 1.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Solid State Battery Market- In 2020, the global Solid State Battery Market were valued at US$ 56.9 million. At around 30% CAGR, projected market growth during 2021 - 2031 is expected to be significantly higher than previous years.

Biofuels Market- Newly-released biofuels industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from the sales of biofuels in 2020 was US$ 134 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021 – 2031.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil plunges, Treasuries drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • This Chip Stock Just Blew Wall Street Away

    AMD's first-quarter results set records across the board. Now investors have a front-row seat to the company's growth journey.

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Altria Stock Is Sliding After the FDA’s One-Two Punch

    The Wall Street Journal reported the FDA will refuse to allow the vape products of Juul Labs to stay on the U.S. market, which would be bad news for investor Altria.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Crypto: New ProShares ETF shorts bitcoin

    ProShares Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's first short bitcoin ETF in the U.S.