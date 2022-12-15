U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Melamine market to record USD 434.96 Mn growth, A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global melamine market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the region will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Melamine Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Melamine market - Parent market analysis
Technavio categorizes the global melamine market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Melamine market - Five forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for more details – buy the report!

Melamine market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global melamine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application (laminates, adhesives resins, coating resins, and others), type (melamine resin and melamine foam), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • Based on application, the laminates segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth will be driven by the increasing demand for laminates in residential and commercial construction applications such as cabinet covers, tables, and doors in homes and offices.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global melamine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global melamine market.

  • APAC will contribute to 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high disposable income, the growth of the middle-class population, and improved standards of living have influenced the growth of end-user industries such as automotive and construction in the region. This has increased the consumption of melamine in these industries, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a sample report

Global melamine marketMarket dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry.

  • Melamine is extensively used in various construction applications such as kitchen countertops, high-traffic commercial flooring, and a variety of wooden furniture and cabinets.

  • The growth of the global construction industry has increased the demand for wooden furniture and decorative laminates.

  • The construction industry is also witnessing an increase in the remodeling and restructuring of residential buildings for energy efficiency and cost savings.

  • All these factors will positively influence the growth of the global melamine market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increased popularity of modular kitchens is the major trend in the market.

  • Consumers across the world are significantly investing in modular kitchens.

  • A modular kitchen effectively reduces movement around the kitchen for various functions, which is increasing its demand among consumers.

  • Decorative laminates are used in modular kitchens to improve the aesthetics and durability.

  • The growing demand for modular kitchens will increase the demand for decorative laminates. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The availability of substitutes is a major challenge in the market.

  • There are several substitutes for melamine, such as plastic laminates.

  • Plastic laminates can be used to cover substrates such as particleboard, MDF, and plywood, which are used for cabinets and countertops. They offer more color and pattern options than melamine laminates.

  • Thus, the availability of such options will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this melamine market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the melamine market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the melamine market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the melamine market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of melamine market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The epoxy resin market size is expected to increase by 1,226.71 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the epoxy resin market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede the market growth.

  • The formaldehyde market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 10.15 million tons. The growth in the construction industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the fluctuating price of methanol may impede the market growth.

Melamine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 434.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AIM Capital Ltd., BASF SE, Chemisol Italia Srl, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Frati Luigi Spa, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd., LRBG Chemicals Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Proman GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global melamine market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Laminates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Adhesives resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Coating resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Melamine resin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Melamine foam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 BASF SE

  • 12.4 Chemisol Italia Srl

  • 12.5 Cornerstone Chemical Co.

  • 12.6 Frati Luigi Spa

  • 12.7 Grupa Azoty SA

  • 12.8 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

  • 12.9 Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 LRBG Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.11 Mitsui and Co. Ltd

  • 12.12 Nissan Chemical Corp.

  • 12.13 OCI NV

  • 12.14 OMV Aktiengesellschaft

  • 12.15 Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

  • 12.16 Proman GmbH

  • 12.17 Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

