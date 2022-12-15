Melamine market to record USD 434.96 Mn growth, A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global melamine market size is estimated to grow by USD 434.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the region will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Melamine Market 2023-2027

Melamine market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global melamine market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. The global specialty chemicals market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Melamine market - Five forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Melamine market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global melamine market - Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application (laminates, adhesives resins, coating resins, and others), type (melamine resin and melamine foam), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Based on application, the laminates segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth will be driven by the increasing demand for laminates in residential and commercial construction applications such as cabinet covers, tables, and doors in homes and offices.

Story continues

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global melamine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global melamine market.

APAC will contribute to 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high disposable income, the growth of the middle-class population, and improved standards of living have influenced the growth of end-user industries such as automotive and construction in the region. This has increased the consumption of melamine in these industries, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Global melamine market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry.

Melamine is extensively used in various construction applications such as kitchen countertops, high-traffic commercial flooring, and a variety of wooden furniture and cabinets.

The growth of the global construction industry has increased the demand for wooden furniture and decorative laminates.

The construction industry is also witnessing an increase in the remodeling and restructuring of residential buildings for energy efficiency and cost savings.

All these factors will positively influence the growth of the global melamine market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased popularity of modular kitchens is the major trend in the market.

Consumers across the world are significantly investing in modular kitchens.

A modular kitchen effectively reduces movement around the kitchen for various functions, which is increasing its demand among consumers.

Decorative laminates are used in modular kitchens to improve the aesthetics and durability.

The growing demand for modular kitchens will increase the demand for decorative laminates. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of substitutes is a major challenge in the market.

There are several substitutes for melamine, such as plastic laminates.

Plastic laminates can be used to cover substrates such as particleboard, MDF, and plywood, which are used for cabinets and countertops. They offer more color and pattern options than melamine laminates.

Thus, the availability of such options will reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this melamine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the melamine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the melamine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the melamine market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of melamine market vendors

Melamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 434.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIM Capital Ltd., BASF SE, Chemisol Italia Srl, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Frati Luigi Spa, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd., LRBG Chemicals Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Proman GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

