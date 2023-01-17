U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.75
    -13.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,332.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,553.75
    -54.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.90
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.54
    -0.32 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.80
    -13.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +1.22 (+6.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8680
    +0.4270 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.20
    +283.69 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.24
    +50.18 (+11.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,843.31
    -16.76 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Melamine Market to be worth USD 11.57 Billion by 2028, Witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Melamine Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Forms (Melamine Resin, Melamine Foams), Application (Laminates, Wood Adhesives, Surface Coatings, and Thermoset Plastics), End-Use Industry (Construction, Chemical, Textile, Automotive) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melamine Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Melamine Market Information by Form, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach USD 11.57 Billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Melamine’s demand has been surging exponentially worldwide, owing to the robust growth of the global construction sector along with the soaring demand for low-emission and lightweight automobiles.

Melamine reacts easily with formaldehyde to form melamine-formaldehyde/MF resins. Various melamine resin types are hexamethoxymethyl, melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF), melamine pyrophosphate, and etherified melamine.

MF resins are vastly deployed in the manufacturing of laminated wooden panels, exhibiting great resistance to stains, heat, chemical reactions, and abrasion. Therefore, these are mostly used in construction applications like furniture, remodeling as well as specialties laminates that have electrical applications.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1053

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2028 Market Size

2028: USD 11.57 Billion

CAGR

5.1% (2022–2028)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2028

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Form, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The rising demand from major end-user industries such as building and construction, furniture, automotive, etc.

There is also a rise in demand for melamine fibers and melamine foam in different industries.


Market Competitive Landscape:

The important global companies in the melamine industry include

  • Haohua Junhua Group Co Ltd. (China)

  • OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Cornerstone Chemical Company (U.S.)

  • Qatar Melamine Company (Qatar)

  • Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical (China)

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

  • NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES. LTD. (Japan)

  • Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (U.S.)

  • Borealis AG (Austria)

Adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, extensive R&D activities, and acquisitions are the top strategies used by the players in the market to elevate their business standings.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Fast urbanization rate, rise in disposable income, and the surge in living standards are some of the top factors influencing the building and construction sector. This has ultimately been favorable for the melamine market. Melamine foams have significant sound absorption as well as flame retardancy abilities. These are, therefore; extensively used in acoustic panels, buildings, metal ceiling panels, and suspended baffles.

Some eminent companies like BASF SE, Zhong Yuan Da Hua Co. Ltd and OWA Sonex are focused on producing flexible melamine foams, which have important applications in sectors like transportation, consumer products such as cleaners, as well as construction.

Melamine resins find widespread use in the development of adhesives which are largely deployed in hotline fixing of car seats, panel laminations, trim, headlamps, and various interior component assemblies within the automotive sector. Therefore, the mounting significance of lightweight vehicles that produce low emissions and are fuel efficient eliminates the need for fixtures like nuts, clamps and screws in automotive assembling.

Market Restraints:

The melamine industry’s growth rate can be impeded by strict government laws and restrictions as well as the volatile prices of raw materials.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (137 Pages) on Melamine: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/melamine-market-1053


COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak as well as the subsequent lockdown has had a brutal effect on the automotive industry, with the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and a reduction in road traffic. Many industries like packaging, and construction faced revenue losses following the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic due to travel bans and the overall economic downfall worldwide.

Disruptions in supply chains and the fall in demand in various countries following the pandemic outbreak affected the melamine market. Weakened investments and exports are the latest trends, with the trend becoming more pronounced now with the rising trade tensions between countries.

However, with the lockdown now being lifted up and a major focus on curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, players are now able to continue with their business and also concentrate on strengthening their supply chains. This can mean a quicker recovery for the worldwide market in the upcoming period.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Melamine foam, Melamine resin, and others are the form-wise segments discussed in the report.

Melamine resin is the top form-based segment in the market, given its extensive applications in various sectors. Melamine resins are used majorly in laminates, kitchenware, floor tiles, particle boards, etc.

By Application

Laminates, Adhesives, Molding Powder, Paints & Coating, and more are the top applications of melamine.

Laminates form the biggest application-based segment in the melamine industry. Melamine laminates act as an overlay for a variety of building materials like plywood.

By End-Use industry

Construction, Chemicals, Textiles, Automotive, and more.

The construction sector will be the top end-user industry in the worldwide market for melamine. The segment’s dominance is the result of the wide usage of melamine within the construction industry. It has important applications in flooring, furniture, design boards, and more.


Buy Now:  https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1053


Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is the global leader, vastly owing to the accelerated demand for melamine in construction and building, electronics, automotive, and more. The construction and building industry is currently thriving in the region, emerging as a major consumer of formaldehyde resins in nations like Japan, India, and China. The automotive industry will also be a significant end-user in the following years, giving a considerable push to the market demand.

North America can observe noteworthy growth in the near future, on account of the intensifying demand for melamine resins in various industries like textiles, coatings, plywood, paper, and more. the packaging industry will be the top end-user in the region, generating significant demand for melamine resins for use in boards, beverage cans, and jar lids. All these factors are especially the case in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, where the market growth will be tremendous in the years ahead.

Europe will make phenomenal progress as well, given the widespread deployment of melamine resins in automotive, construction and buildings, and various other industries. These resins are increasingly being used in these sectors to manufacture efficient, low-cost, durable, and high-standard products.


Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1053


Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Polyurethane Elastomers Market: Information by Type (Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Automotive, Machinery, Building & Construction and Medical), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Acrylonitrile Market: Information by Application (Acrylic Fiber, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resin (SAR), Acrylamide and others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Packaging and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Metal Casting Market: Information By Material Type (Cast Iron, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Zinc and Magnesium), By Process (Sand Casting, Die Casting, Shell Mold Casting, Gravity Casting and Vacuum Casting), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Mining, Equipment & Machine and Consumer Goods) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Goldman Sees ‘Bullish Concoction’ for Global Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have the strongest outlook of any asset class in 2023, with a perfect macroeconomic environment and critically low inventories for almost every key raw material, according to the head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wan

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Indonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister

    Indonesia is finalising agreements with China's automaker BYD Group and U.S. carmaker Tesla to invest in electric vehicle (EV) production facilities in the Southeast Asian country, a senior cabinet minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia is aggressively promoting investment into batteries and EVs at home to take advantage of its rich nickel resources.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Qualcomm: A Rare Technology Value Play

    With the stock and the semiconductor sector out of favor, here's why these shares are a compelling buy.

  • Fission Announces Tier 1 Economics for PLS with Feasibility Study: Lower Initial CAPEX, Increased Mine Life, NPV and IRR

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study conducted by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech") and titled "Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property" (the "FS") for its PLS property in Canada's Athabasca Basin region.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Poised for Trial Over Tweets Proposing to Take Car Maker Private

    Plaintiff alleges Mr. Musk’s tweets about a potential deal, which never materialized, cost investors billions.

  • Oil Steadies as Investors Zero In on Chinese Demand Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders looked to a revival in Chinese demand this year after data showed that the economy fared better than expected last quarter.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Global b

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple

    Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.