Melanoma Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 13.11 Billion with Excellent CAGR Of 11.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Challenges and Competitors Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The rising demand for targeted therapy showed many advantages as it interferes with specific proteins involved in tumorigenesis focusing on specific molecular changes, which stop the growth of various types of cancers

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Melanoma Market which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market. The Global Melanoma market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. This Melanoma market report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factors that are useful to take your business to a new level. This report deals with the precise study of the Melanoma industry which explains the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. While preparing the Melanoma report, markets on the local, regional and global levels are explored. The strategies in the Melanoma report include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.


Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the melanoma market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of melanoma market tends to be around 11.8% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 13.11 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download the Exclusive Sample of the Melanoma Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-melanoma-market

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029
Base Year – 2021
Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer wherein cancerous cells develops in pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. It can also affect in eyes and very rarely in the nose or throat. Patient suffering from the melanoma generally develops unusual growth in an existing mole. Melanoma is considered the deadliest of these three types of skin cancer. Genes and UV radiations are mainly responsible for causing melanoma. In addition to cancer, various skin allergies and skin infections are also rising, which works well for the skin treatment and therapeutics industry.

The global melanoma market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of new cases observed due to climatic changes. These changes are increasing the occurrence of melanoma patients worldwide, raising the demand for proper treatment methods. Among the several treatments, the chemotherapy segment held a substantial market share in 2020. COVID-19 also had a major impact on the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Melanoma market are

  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

  • Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(India)

  • Sanofi S.A.( France)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Lilly (U.S.)

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

  • GSK plc (U.K.)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

  • Exelixis, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Canada)

Recent Development:

In 2020, FDA approved the drug selumetinib of AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. to treat neurofibromatosis type 1, or NF1, a rare and characteristically inherited disease that causes tumors to grow inside nerve sheaths. In addition to this, Merck joined AstraZeneca in developing and commercializing Koselugo as part of a deal that included the ovarian cancer drug Lynparza.

To Access Full Research Report, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-melanoma-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Global Melanoma Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities for Key Players:

  • Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Policies

The presence of large patient pool, having a strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, rise in R&D, and innovation activities and higher adoption of advanced therapeutics may create opportunities for the market.

  • Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

The rise in the number of drugs for mesothelioma delivered via retail pharmacies and the rise in the number of retail pharmacies in highly developed countries create opportunities for the market growth. In addition to this, patients choose retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily accessible.

  • Growing Regulatory Approvals

The high emphasis and, subsequently the elevated investment in developing efficient treatment options are most likely to have an encouraging impact on the market's growth. Treatment recommendations depend on many factors, and the growing number of regulatory approvals has significantly impacted market growth. For instance, in 2021, Aldesleukin, Binimetinib, Braftovi, Cobimetinib Fumarate, Cotellic, Dabrafenib Mesylate were some of the approved drugs used for the treatment by FDA. The importance of major companies on introducing innovative treatment options and drugs will support the market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Covered: Melanoma Market

Treatment Type

  • Chemotherapy

  • Targeted Therapy

  • Immunotherapy

Route of Administration

  • Parenteral

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare

  • Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-melanoma-market

Melanoma Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the melanoma market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing a positive growth for global melanoma market throughout the forecasted period due to the increase awareness about the diseases and rapidly disposable income.

North America dominates the market due to the increase prevalence of melanoma, strong research and development activity by key players, high demand of targeted therapies and advanced healthcare facilities.

Challenges Faced by Industry

  • Unavailability of Appropriate Treatments

To treat conditions that are rare, many a times all treatments are not available, especially in under-developed countries. Severe patients need to be treated with advanced techniques, but these are sometimes unavailable in the hospitals and clinics. Thus, it hampers the market growth.

  • High Cost

The huge expenditure associated with the several treatment methods such as chemotherapy, and targeted therapy which are in high demand in recent years hamper the market growth.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Melanoma Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Melanoma Market, By Treatment Type

  8. Global Melanoma Market, By Route of Administration

  9. Global Melanoma Market, By End User

  10. Global Melanoma Market, By Distribution Channel

  11. Global Melanoma Market, By Region

  12. Global Melanoma Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-melanoma-market

Browse Related Reports:

  • Malignant Melanoma Treatment Market, By Stage (Stage 0, Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, Stage IV, Recurrent), Therapy (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Inhibitors), Drugs (Opdivo, Yervoy, Mekinist+Tafinlar, Keytruda, Cotellic, Zelboraf, Imlygic, Generic Drugs), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-malignant-melanoma-treatment-market

  • Eye Melanoma Drug Market, ByInfected Site (Sclera, Retina, Uvea), Diagnosis (Eye Exam, Eye Ultrasound, Angiogram, Optical Coherence Tomography, Biopsy), Treatment (Radiation Therapy, Laser Treatment, Photodynamic Therapy, Cryotherapy, Surgery), Mechanism of Action (Targeted Drugs, Immunotherapy Drugs), Drugs Type (Pembrolizumab, Ipilimumab, Dacarbazine, Temozolomide, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Intravenous, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-eye-melanoma-drug-market

  • Iris Melanoma Treatment Market, By Drugs (Methotrexate, Cisplatin, Others), Therapy Type (Radiation Therapy, Photocoagulation, Thermotherapy, Chemotherapy), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Mode of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-iris-melanoma-treatment-market

  • Metastatic Melanoma Market, By Diagnosis (Physical Examination, Biopsy and Imaging Test), Treatment (Chemotherapy, Radiation, Surgery and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others),  Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-metastatic-melanoma-market

  • Melanoma Therapeutics Market, By Type (Superficial Spreading Melanoma, Nodular Melanoma, Lentigo Maligna Melanoma, Acral Lentiginous Melanoma, Amelanotic Melanoma, Others), Stages (Stage 0, Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, Stage 4, Others), Therapy (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Others), Drug Type (Branded, Generic), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-melanoma-therapeutics-market

  • Skin Tightening Market, By Product Type (Radio Frequency Skin Tightening, Laser Skin Tightening and Ultrasound Skin Tightening), Portability (Portable and Standalone), Treatment Type (Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive), Application (Reduce Wrinkles, Face Lifting, Body Lifting, Anti-Aging and Others), End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Beauty Salon and Cosmetic Centres and Homecare), Distribution Channel (Direct, Tenders and Retail), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-skin-tightening-market

  • Dermatology Drugs Market, By Dermatological Diseases (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Others), Prescription mode  (Prescription Based Drugs, Over Counter Drugs), Drug Classification (Corticosteroids, Astringents, Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs, Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral Administration), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Cosmetic Centres) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dermatology-drugs-market

  • Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product Type (Aesthetic Lasers, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices), Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), End User (Cosmetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas and Beauty Centers), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-aesthetics-market

  • Biopharmaceuticals Market, By Product Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Growth Factors, Purified Proteins, Recombinant Proteins, Recombinant Hormone, Vaccines, Synthetic Immunomodulators, Other), Service (Laboratory Testing, Custom Testing / Customer Proprietary Testing, Compendial and Multi Compendial Laboratory Testing), Raw Material Type (Formulation Excipients, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Compendial Methods (USP / EP / JP) Based Vendor Qualification Program Support), Application (Oncology, Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Hormonal Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Other) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biopharmaceuticals-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


