Melatonin Market size to grow by USD 1.49 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. and B Joshi Agrochem Pharma | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Melatonin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 1.49 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period. The report identifies the market to observe maximum growth in North America. The increasing prevalence of sleeping disorders among people is generating high demand for melatonin in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Melatonin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Melatonin Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read Our Report Sample for highlights on the market size, growth momentum, regional growth opportunities, and much more.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increase in human life expectancy and the number of working hours. Advances in medicine are helping people to live longer. This is resulting in the availability of a larger workforce. The growing work pressure and busy work schedules are forcing people to adopt unhealthy eating habits and give less time to exercise and take part in fitness activities. All these factors have led to a rise in stress and anxiety levels among people. All these factors are increasing the demand for melatonin to relieve stress, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the melatonin market. However, stringent rules and regulations on the use of melatonin will hamper the growth of the market.

Major Vendors in the Melatonin Market:

The global melatonin market is concentrated in nature due to the presence of few vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on the development of cost-effective products to gain a competitive edge. During the forecast period, the competition in the market is expected to intensify owing to innovations and product launches.

Technavio identifies the following as dominant players in the market.

  • Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

  • B Joshi Agrochem Pharma

  • Biotics Research Corp.

  • BYHEALTH Co. Ltd.

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • Jamieson Wellness Inc.

  • Natrol LLC

  • Nestle SA

  • NOW Health Group Inc.

  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

Gain more insights into the vendor landscape and other factors influencing the growth of the market. View Report Sample Now

Segmentation Analysis

Melatonin Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Food grade melatonin - size and forecast 2021-2026

The demand for pharmaceutical-grade melatonin will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of melatonin in treating sleep disorders due to its sedating and calming effect is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the wide availability of melatonin in the form of capsules, tablets, liquid, balms, roll-ons, vaping products, gummies, and others is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Melatonin Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The North American region will dominate the market growth through the forecast period. The region has a large pool of health-conscious people and patients that suffer from sleep disorders. In addition, factors such as rising standards of living of people, an increase in disposable incomes, the growing awareness about sophisticated self-care systems, and the increase in the number of healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Read the Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Melatonin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.49 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

10.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Biotics Research Corp., BYHEALTH Co. Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Jamieson Wellness Inc., Natrol LLC, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Pharmaceutical grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Food grade melatonin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Biotics Research Corp.

  • 10.4 BYHEALTH Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 10.6 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Jamieson Wellness Inc.

  • 10.8 Natrol LLC

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.11 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Pfizer Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melatonin-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-49-bn--evolving-opportunities-with-aspen-pharmacare-holdings-ltd-and-b-joshi-agrochem-pharma--technavio-301577266.html

SOURCE Technavio

