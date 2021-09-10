U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,882.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,566.00
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.30
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,975.68
    +1,034.93 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.29
    +22.62 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,083.99
    +75.80 (+0.25%)
     

Melbourne Capital Group (MCG) Upgraded Online Wealth Portal To Offer More Benefits

·2 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne Capital Group (MCG), a leading Private Wealth management firm in the Asia-Pacific region, has upgraded their bespoke online Wealth Portal to offer additional convenience and benefits to their financial product and service offering.

Reuben van Dijk and Mark Owens of Melbourne Capital Group
Reuben van Dijk and Mark Owens of Melbourne Capital Group

Designed to meet the fluid and evolving needs of the modern client (especially during the COVID-19 era), MCG's Wealth Portal has been intuitively expanded to provide more options and opportunities for its clients than ever before. Clients can now access over 90,000 global investment products, including Global Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Hedge Funds, Fixed Income Securities, Real Estate, Thematic Investments, International Mortgages, and Commodities.

MCG's business model is highly user-centric; the Wealth Portal is no exception. Integration with leading Tier-1 financial service providers and an optimised user experience at its core means that clients can now easily access their investment portfolio through a single touchpoint. Coupled with MCG's expert on-hand guidance, clients can rest assured of comprehensive support across every wealth planning decision.

"We have always focused on elevating the client experience, and the Wealth Portal offers a superior service to most options in the market," said MCG Director Reuben van Dijk. "Delivering client's greater control and visibility over their wealth is a core priority, and our Private Wealth Managers are now better equipped to help clients meet financial goals."

The MCG Wealth Portal offers a convenient, streamlined experience for the user. Features include more robust reporting, accessibility to data and documentation, as well as up-to-date information on investments and markets.

"MCG has always adhered to a holistic, integrated, and comprehensive approach to the financial success of our clients," added van Dijk, "and the Wealth Portal is a modernised extension of that approach." The upgraded system provides additional transparency in the wealth management and decision-making process for both the company and its clients, further supporting MCG's commitment to delivering outcome-based solutions for clients. Consultation, communication, and collaboration between both parties have never been easier.

Data backed decisions are inherently better than those without. The upgraded portal allows MCG's Private Wealth Managers unique access to relevant, timely and accurate data to best assist clients in achieving their outcomes.

SOURCE Melbourne Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • Does Downer Q3 Revenue Forecast Make United Airlines Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Is United Airlines stock ready to take flight? Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying United stock now.

  • Bridgerton, Stranger Things are the most important shows for Netflix: analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's epic month rally, attracting more subscribers and what's next for the streaming service before the year ends.&nbsp;

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Bitcoin could collapse and isn’t ‘a good safeguard of value,’ warn global central bankers

    It's a historic week for bitcoin, but that hasn't stopped global central bankers from issuing a round of warnings about the utility and inherent volatility of crypto such as bitcoin.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • Philadelphia Investment Adviser Admits to $100 Million Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment adviser from Philadelphia admitted to defrauding dozens of investors out of more than $100 million.Brenda A. Smith, 61, was charged two years ago and accused of misleading investors in her hedge fund, Broad Reach Capital LP. She falsely claimed the fund made money and sent tens of millions of dollars out of the firm -- including about $2 million which she used to pay American Express bills, according to prosecutors.Smith pleaded guilty to a single count of securities

  • Oil majors face big production drops to meet impending climate goals: Report

    Mike Coffin, Carbon Tracker Head of Oil, Gas and Mining, outlines Carbon Tracker's new report claiming $1 trillion in assets are at risk if companies pursue business-as-usual investments.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said China will slow down appro

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • ‘The theft was fatal’: Employee used 189 credit-card refunds to embezzle nearly $200,000 — bankrupting packaging firm

    There is no such thing as a victimless crime. The trusted controller of a family-run Pennsylvania packaging firm has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing nearly $200,000 from the company’s coffers, sending it into bankruptcy and all its workers to the unemployment line. Victoria Mazur, 54, of Pittsburgh, had worked for the Gateway Packaging Corp. from 2012 until 2017, during which she secretly pocketed $195,000 of company funds, federal prosecutors said.