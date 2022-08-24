Melbourne Capital Group are pleased to announce that Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn is to join the Private Wealth team in Kuala Lumpur in August 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn said, "I am very excited to be joining the Melbourne Capital Group team. We have a superb client offering and talented Private Wealth team which uniquely positions us to empower our clients to seize opportunity. Everything we do is centred around providing first class services to our clients, and helping them succeed with a focus on the long term."

Mark Owens, Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn, and Reuben van Dijk of Melbourne Capital Group

Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn graduated with a bachelor degree in mathematics at the University of Cardiff before commencing his career in financial services at Brewin-Dolphin in the United Kingdom, where he became a fully qualified Chartered Financial Planner. After establishing himself in the industry, he moved to Malaysia to develop his career in financial services internationally. Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn has deep experience in sophisticated wealth structures, corporate protection solutions, inheritance tax planning, and investment structuring.

Mark Owens, Head of Private Wealth at Melbourne Capital Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn to Melbourne Capital Group. He has an extensive background in all aspects of financial planning and wealth management and is well respected throughout the industry by peers and clients alike. Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn joining our team aligns with our values of independence and organic growth".

Chris Crowe, Director at Melbourne Capital Group, said, "Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn will add additional depth to our estate planning team. As a company we specialise in providing bespoke estate and succession planning services to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients across Asia. Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn is perfectly suited to this role, as he is a qualified subject matter expert, has experience, and is passionate about delivering the best results for our clients".

Coinciding with Jamie Bubb-Sacklyn joining the team, Melbourne Capital Group are pleased to announce an Inheritance Tax seminar event at Cantaloupe (Troika Sky Dining) in Kuala Lumpur on the 8th of September 2022. The Company warmly invites you to RSVP by visiting the link below - spaces in the event are quite limited. www.melbournecapitalgroup.com/events

Melbourne Capital Group (MCG) is a leading wealth management firm which specialises in cross-border, comprehensive, transparent and independent wealth management. The Company's specialist team serve clients internationally, including corporations, institutions, and individuals. For more information about MCG, please visit www.melbournecapitalgroup.com

SOURCE Melbourne Capital Group