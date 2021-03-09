U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.75
    +39.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,968.00
    +192.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,557.75
    +260.50 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.80
    +33.00 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.43
    +0.38 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.00
    +22.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    +0.50 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0056 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.63
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6840
    -0.2170 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,201.12
    +4,229.30 (+8.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.47
    +69.27 (+6.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,738.64
    +19.51 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Melbourne Florists Feel the Force of the Pandemic

·2 min read

With many local and independently owned businesses being hit hard by ongoing coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, many Australian businesses have had their worst year on record

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One industry that has been severely affected by prolonged and snap lockdowns is Australia's florists. Local Melbourne flower shops, such as Amazing Graze Flowers, have been forced to discard blooms they could have otherwise sold.

While other industries have also been affected, the florist industry, in particular, is a slave to the nature of its product. Once flowers have been cut, they have a short shelf-life where they either need to be sold or discarded. Lockdowns have put Amazing Graze Flowers and many florists into a less-than-desirable situation as they were forced to get rid of stock ordered in anticipation of flower delivery in Melbourne.

The halt of events and weddings also had repercussions for local florists, reducing one of their most profitable revenue streams for close to a year. Now that gatherings are permitted, there are those who are making big orders again. However, local florists say that many have decreased their budget for flowers, opting to have a scaled-back version of the event they'd once imagined.

On the other end of the industry, flower farms have been unable to supply florists with their usual order quantity. Valentine's Day, in particular, was difficult this year as orders for flower delivery Melbourne-wide came flooding in while local businesses were unable to meet the high demand for long-stemmed red roses. Greg Neil of Australian Roses told ABC News he estimated more than a 40% drop in the number of roses that he would be able to supply to local florists.

In addition, Chinese New Year coincided with Valentine's Day this year - two holidays that call for large orders of red flowers online Melbourne-wide and beyond. With fewer crops planted this year and fewer overseas shipments coming to Australia, old-school romantics were encouraged to opt for less-traditional choices.

Despite all of this, many flower shops like Amazing Graze Flowers have made it into the new year. They will continue to depend on locals to turn to bouquets and arrangements to celebrate everything from birthdays and weddings to housewarmings.

3 Rose St, Essendon
Victoria, 3040
+61 (03) 9374 2929

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melbourne-florists-feel-the-force-of-the-pandemic-301243018.html

SOURCE Amazing Graze Flowers

Recommended Stories

  • French startup lobby to file privacy complaint against Apple

    France Digitale will file a complaint against iPhone maker Apple with data privacy watchdog CNIL on Tuesday over alleged breaches of European Union rules, France's leading startup lobby said in a statement. In the seven-page complaint seen by Reuters, the lobby, which represents the bulk of France's digital entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, alleges Apple's latest operating software, iOS 14, does not comply with EU privacy requirements. France Digitale argues that while iPhone owners are asked whether they are ready to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used to define campaign ads and send targeted ads, default settings allow Apple to carry its own targeted ad campaigns without clearly asking iPhone users for their prior consent.

  • Nasdaq Futures Signal Tech Rebound; Bonds Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures surged, signalling a recovery for tech stocks a day after the Nasdaq 100 entered a correction. Government bonds across developed markets rose before a series of Treasury auctions that could renew volatility.Contracts on the tech-centric Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%, while futures on the S&P 500 Index were up 1%. Benchmark Treasury yields fell 6 basis points while those on German and French peers dropped 3 basis points.Meanwhile, European shares turned higher, led by energy stocks.Prospects of accelerating growth have driven up long-term borrowing costs in recent weeks. Bets on reflation have also prompted a rotation into cheaper value and cyclical segments at the expense of the stay-at-home tech cohort that dominated the pandemic trade.“We do believe that at this point we will see gyrations just because the market is pricing in quite a lot of positive news,” said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners.Bond yields are only starting to normalize and the 10-year Treasury yield won’t climb to 2% quickly, she added.The U.S. Treasury will offer $120 billion in coming days that will gauge demand amid the largest short bet on U.S. government debt on record. The auctions will kick off with a sale of $58 billion of three-year notes Tuesday.Elsewhere, China’s CSI 300 equity gauge dropped again after state-related funds stepped in to alleviate an earlier plunge.Bitcoin fluctuated around the $54,000 level after hitting a two-week high on more signs of institutional interest. Oil fluctuated near $65 a barrel.Here are some key events to watch:EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The U.S. government auctions 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 1% as of 9:32 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.5%.The euro jumped 0.5% to $1.1901.The British pound climbed 0.5% to $1.389.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.516 per dollar.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 1.54%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.16%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.31%.Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.127%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.729%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6% to $65.42 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.7% to $68.69 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.2% to $1,702.91 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin flirted with the $54,000 level and hit a two-week high Tuesday, aided by more signs of institutional interest in the largest cryptocurrency.The digital token rose as much as 4.3% and was trading at about $53,900 as of 12:54 p.m. in Hong Kong. Rival Ether also jumped, extending a two-day rally in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to some 13%.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”The narrative that longer-term investors such as family offices, insurers and corporate treasurers are adding exposure to tokens is controversial but gaining traction. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.That marks out the current bull run in Bitcoin as different to the 2017 bubble that burst, according to Goldman Sachs. For skeptics, the crypto rally represents a prime example of speculative froth triggered by huge stimulus that could quickly unwind once financial conditions tighten.Bitcoin is in a “strong position” to reach $75,000, Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross wrote in a note. The cryptocurrency has been through some wild gyrations and currently sits about $4,500 off a record of $58,350 achieved Feb. 21. It’s up almost 600% in the past year, a rally that dwarfs more traditional assets.Ether, the second-largest token, has been rallying on the prospect of reduced supply amid an ongoing upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain.$1 BillionOn Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin custodial services to institutions, said life, annuity and property/casualty insurers have more than $1 billion of direct and indirect Bitcoin exposure on its platform.NYDIG also announced a $200 million growth capital round led by strategic partners including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management, among others.In recent days, oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke came out in favor of Bitcoin. Rokke’s Aker ASA is setting up a new business to tap into its potential. Over the weekend, Chinese beauty app Meitu Inc. said it invested in Ether and Bitcoin. Last month, Tesla Inc. said it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rush to bitcoin? Not so fast, say keepers of corporate coffers

    When Elon Musk's Tesla became the biggest name to reveal it had added bitcoin to its coffers last month, many pundits were swift to call a corporate rush towards the booming cryptocurrency. Yet there's unlikely to be a concerted crypto charge any time soon, say many finance executives and accountants loath to risk balance sheets and reputations on a highly volatile and unpredictable asset that confounds convention. "When I did my treasury exams, the thing we were told as number one objective is to guarantee security and liquidity of the balance sheet," said Graham Robinson, a partner in international tax and treasury at PwC and adviser to the UK's Association for Corporate Treasurers.

  • India Looks Set to Weather Global Bond Rout With Record Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s record foreign-exchange reserves and a rare current-account surplus look set to cushion the nation’s currency and bonds from a global surge in interest rates.While the central bank does have its hands full managing the government’s large debt issuance, strategists see the country in a much stronger financial position now than it was during previous bouts of turmoil in world markets. They cite the rupee, which has eked out a gain this year, defying the slump seen in most emerging-market currencies, and relative stability of India’s bonds.With reserves closing in on $600 billion and a current-account surplus forecast to exceed 1% of gross domestic product, talk of India as one of five fragile emerging markets has mostly faded away. When the description was coined during the taper tantrum in 2013, inflation in India was running at around 10%.Data due March 12 is projected to show consumer prices rising at less than half that level, and well below the 6.6% average of last year. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields have largely been capped since last year by the central bank and the nation’s stocks continue to see foreign inflows.“India’s markets are likely to be relatively immune to higher U.S. yields in the weeks ahead,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore. “India has been a key beneficiary of equity inflows into Asia and we do not see outflows persisting.”Ahead of the CPI figures, here is a series of charts highlighting points of strength in India that have been cited by analysts.Stock InflowsIndian stocks have attracted about $6 billion of foreign inflows this year, the highest in emerging Asia after China, and well above those of the country’s erstwhile “Fragile Five” peers. The prospect of strong economic growth has been underpinned by an early start to India’s coronavirus inoculation campaign, aided by domestically produced vaccines.FX ReservesIndia’s central bank has added $127 billion to its foreign-exchange kitty since the beginning of January last year, the biggest increase among major Asian economies. At the current rate of accumulation, India is on course to pass Russia and take fourth place in global rankings for reserves, behind China, Japan and Switzerland. This large well of reserves should give authorities fire power to deal with any potential capital outflows driven by external shocks, according to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai.Current AccountIndia is expected to post a current-account surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the current fiscal year, along with a balance-of-payments surplus of $96 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Serviced Ltd. While the current account may swing back to a small deficit next fiscal year, healthy capital flows may keep the balance of payments positive to the tune of $45-50 billion, helping to support the rupee, according to Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.Bond ReturnsIndia’s sovereign bonds offer more stable returns than many others in emerging markets, as measured against annualized 60-day volatility in benchmark 10-year securities. The Reserve Bank of India has made over 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bond purchases this fiscal year and plans to buy at least that amount next year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which should help to curb gains in yields.Economic GrowthIndia’s economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 11.5% in 2021, a pace that is likely to be the fastest of any major economy, which also augurs well for inflows and the rupee.Below are are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 8: Japan balance of paymentsTuesday, March 9: South Korea balance of payments, Japan GDP, Australia NAB Business Confidence, Taiwan CPIWednesday, March 10: China CPI, PPI; RBA’s Lowe gives speech in SydneyThursday, March 11: New Zealand food prices and house sales, Japan PPIFriday, March 12: Philippines trade, India Feb. CPI and Jan. industrial production, Thailand forex reserves, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption

    Iran has quietly moved record amounts of crude oil to top client China in recent months, while India's state refiners have added Iranian oil to their annual import plans on the assumption that U.S. sanctions on the OPEC supplier will soon ease, according to six industry sources and Refinitiv data. U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to revive talks with Iran on a nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump in 2018, although harsh economic measures remain in place that Tehran insists be lifted before negotiations resume. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has started reaching out to customers across Asia since Biden took office to assess potential demand for its crude, said the sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Bank of Israel Speeds Through Foreign-Currency Purchasing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel bought $4.9 billion in foreign currency in February, adding to its record haul a month earlier in a bid to slow the appreciation of the shekel.Purchases for the first two months of the year totaled about $11.7 billion, or almost 40% of the $30 billion program of interventions announced by the central bank for 2021. That helped bring reserves to a record $185 billion, or more than 45% of gross domestic product, according to a statement on Sunday.The bank said separately that it also bought 4.4 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) in sovereign bonds last month, as part of its effort to drive down costs for government borrowing and inject liquidity in the local market. Total purchases of government bonds since the beginning of the program a year ago reached 54.8 billion shekels.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Close Over $1698.50 Forms Closing Price Reversal Bottom

    The direction of the April Comex gold futures market on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to $1698.50.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil settles lower, shrugs off Saudi attack after climbing above $70/bbl

    Oil prices settled lower on Monday, retreating from a session peak above $70 a barrel after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia lifted prices that high for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of the Saudi oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports. "The situation evaporated when it became obvious that there was no damage to the largest oil facility in the world," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • What Is The DXY Index?

    The US dollar is the most widely used and recognized currency worldwide. Central banks and governments hold US dollars as the primary exchange asset of their foreign exchange reserves. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency.

  • Bitcoin’s 2021 Returns Destroy Everything on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs Says

    Goldman Sachs didn't start ranking bitcoin versus global assets until late January, but its year-to-date return is double the next-closest competitor.

  • Why you may want to wait before filing your taxes this year

    With President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, your 2020 tax return has become a moving target.

  • These teens are having fun in today’s stock market, and, for the most part, making money — here are the secrets to their early success

    They have been trading longer than many adults, and are learning valuable lessons about investing early. MarketWatch speaks to four teenagers who are taking on the markets.

  • The FAANG stocks, in these uncertain times, are expected to rise as much as 35% over the next year

    On March 8, David Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, said during an interview with Joe Kernen of CNBC that the rise in interest rates on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) to a yield of about 1.60% signaled that a major risk for U.S. bonds and stocks was “off the table.” Tepper, whose predictions are closely watched by Wall Street, went on to say that the expected $1.9 trillion government stimulus would be a near-term catalyst for stocks, pointing to Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as especially attractive. Amazon’s shares fell 8.5% for the three-week period through the close March 5.