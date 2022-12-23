U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.59
    +10.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,109.25
    +81.76 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,462.65
    -13.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.29
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    +2.12 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.29 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8590
    +0.5070 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.89
    +31.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.20
    -0.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Melcor announces that it has completed allowable purchases under its NCIB

Melcor Developments Ltd.
·1 min read
Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor Developments Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced that is has completed all purchases allowed under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB). The NCIB commenced April 1, 2022 and allowed the purchase and cancellation of up to 1,641,627 common shares over a twelve month period, with a daily repurchase limit of 1,281 shares, as well as the ability to acquire shares under a block purchase exception. Shares were purchased at a weighted cost of $11.88 per share, including six block purchases (which totaled 1,439,844 shares).

The final shares were purchased on December 22, 2022. The current NCIB period ends on March 31, 2023 and no additional shares can be purchased during this time.

The Board of Directors will determine whether a new notice of intention will be submitted to the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to April 1, 2023.

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

Contact Information:

Nicole Forsythe
Director, Corporate Communications
780-945-4707
ir@melcor.ca


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday.

  • Why EV Maker Canoo Shares Jumped Today

    Specialty electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has had a difficult year. After its first-quarter financial report, Canoo management expressed "substantial doubt" about its future, saying it may not be able to continue operating its business. Since that time, however, the company announced a nonbinding agreement in July for Walmart to purchase up to 9,000 Canoo commercial delivery vans.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • Why Shares of Lithium Americas Are Plunging Today

    While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are both sliding lower today, shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) are outpacing the downward slide in the market writ large. Addressing the company's recent deal with Arena Minerals, an analyst from B. Riley seems to be unenthusiastic about the transaction, electing to keep the same price target and rating on the stock that he had prior to the announcement. As of 3:32 p.m. EST, shares of Lithium Americas are down 3.8%, recovering slightly from their earlier slide of 5.7%.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks for 2023

    Berkshire's portfolio features several high-quality companies, but these three stocks look particularly timely for the new year.

  • AMC capital raise a ‘step in the right direction,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Group Senior Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC’s proposed 1-to-10 reverse stock split, meme investors, the expectations for box offices heading into 2023, and the outlook for AMC.

  • Why Rivian Hit an All-Time Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public with a famously successful initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021, at a price of $78 per share. The company banked nearly $12 billion from the IPO, and the stock price took off from there, reaching well over $100 per share. Rivian had some encouraging things to say in its third-quarter report, but data from used car retailer CarMax yesterday has investors rethinking the near-term future for Rivian and other early-stage electric vehicle companies.

  • Tesla stock bull: The company is a sustainability 'behemoth'

    Tesla has found a steadfast bull.

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • 2 Dazzling Growth Stocks Down Over 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its sharpest decline in more than a decade, and both indexes have fallen into a bear market. For instance, cybersecurity leaders CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices fall 65% and 70%, respectively, but both companies have continued to report monster financial results. CrowdStrike provides 23 software modules that address several cybersecurity verticals, from endpoint security to threat intelligence.

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • Why a recession is ‘actually pretty positive for Tesla’: Analyst

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Apple Stock

    After a challenging year in 2022, stock market investors are interested in adding shares of excellent companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at lower prices. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Brace For Bumpy 2023; Here's Who Can Weather The Storm

    The semiconductor industry could be in for a rough year in 2023 amid declining sales of memory chips and PC processors.

  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

    Nine Energy (NINE) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Palantir Is Trading at an Attractive Price Heading Into 2023

    Losses are narrowing and revenue is growing, which means break-even could be around the corner

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks With High Expected Returns for 2023

    As we look forward to 2023 -- after a year of steep losses in many stocks in 2022 -- we believe that there is significant opportunity in many dividend stocks. Shares of companies that have been beaten down in 2022, but now show good potential for higher valuations, maintained or raised dividend payments, and earnings upside are on the menu for the new year. Let's take a look at three companies we like that have high dividends, as well as high expected total returns looking forward.