Melcor announces election of directors
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,484,340 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 81.55% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
Nominee
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Douglas Goss
24,509,695
96.18
%
970,152
3.81
%
Andrew Melton
24,501,067
96.14
%
978,780
3.84
%
Kathleen Melton
24,490,121
96.10
%
989,726
3.88
%
Timothy Melton
24,499,821
96.14
%
980,026
3.85
%
Bruce Pennock
24,508,595
96.17
%
971,252
3.81
%
Janet Riopel
24,501,714
96.14
%
978,133
3.84
%
Catherine Roozen
24,504,714
96.16
%
975,133
3.83
%
Ralph Young
24,502,939
96.15
%
976,908
3.83
%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.
CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707 ir@melcor.ca