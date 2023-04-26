U.S. markets closed

Melcor announces election of directors

·1 min read
Melcor Developments Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,484,340 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 81.55% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Douglas Goss

24,509,695

96.18

%

970,152

3.81

%

Andrew Melton

24,501,067

96.14

%

978,780

3.84

%

Kathleen Melton

24,490,121

96.10

%

989,726

3.88

%

Timothy Melton

24,499,821

96.14

%

980,026

3.85

%

Bruce Pennock

24,508,595

96.17

%

971,252

3.81

%

Janet Riopel

24,501,714

96.14

%

978,133

3.84

%

Catherine Roozen

24,504,714

96.16

%

975,133

3.83

%

Ralph Young

24,502,939

96.15

%

976,908

3.83

%

About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707 ir@melcor.ca