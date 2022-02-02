Melcor Developments Ltd. appoints new Board member

U.S. markets closed

EDMONTON, Alberta , Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the appointment of Janet Riopel, ICD.D to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2022.

Ms. Riopel brings extensive board experience in private, public, and non-profit sectors. She is the current President and CEO of TREYL Communications Inc. and was President and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce from 2014-2021.

Tim Melton, Chairman of Melcor Developments Ltd. commented: “We are pleased to welcome Janet to Melcor’s Board of Directors and are grateful for her wide range of knowledge and experience on matters of business, governance and community leadership.”

Ms. Riopel is an independent Board member and will be appointed to a Board Committee at the next Board meeting.

About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707 ir@melcor.ca


