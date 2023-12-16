Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust's (TSE:MR.UN) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock pops 15% this past week

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last week. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 40%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

While the stock has risen 15% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 6.2% per year. Readers should note that the share price has fallen faster than the EPS, at a rate of 10% per year, over the period. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 3.27.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust's TSR for the last 5 years was -7.8%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 6.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

