Melcor REIT announces Annual General and Special Meeting Trustee Vote Results

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
·1 min read
  • MR-UN.TO
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general and special meeting, held today. A total of 18,147,560 units were voted by proxy, representing 62.39% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:

 

Nominee

% Votes For

% Votes Withheld

 

 

Carolyn Graham

99.56%

0.44%

 

 

Richard Kirby

99.51%

0.50%

 

 

Bernie Kollman

99.53%

0.47%

 

 

Andrew Melton

99.47%

0.53%

 

 

Larry Pollock

99.55%

0.45%

 

 

Ralph Young

99.36%

0.64%

 

About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 780-945-4707 ir@melcorREIT.ca


