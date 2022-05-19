Melcor REIT announces Annual General and Special Meeting Trustee Vote Results

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general and special meeting, held today. A total of 18,147,560 units were voted by proxy, representing 62.39% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Carolyn Graham 99.56% 0.44% Richard Kirby 99.51% 0.50% Bernie Kollman 99.53% 0.47% Andrew Melton 99.47% 0.53% Larry Pollock 99.55% 0.45% Ralph Young 99.36% 0.64%

