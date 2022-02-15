U.S. markets closed

Melcor REIT announces Change of Transfer Agent

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
·2 min read
In this article:
  • MR-UN.TO
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MR.UN) (the “REIT”) announced today that effective immediately, Odyssey Trust Company has replaced AST Trust Company as the registrar and transfer agent of the REIT’s Trust Units.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to unitholder records, transfer of units, lost certificates or change of address should be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:

Odyssey Trust Company
Trader’s Bank Building
702 67 Yonge St
Toronto, ON M5E 1J8

Phone: 1-888-290-1175
Web: https://odysseycontact.com/

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; the REIT’s ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest rate fluctuations. The REIT’s objectives and forward‐looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward‐looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Investor Relations Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 1.855.673.6931 ir@melcorREIT.ca


