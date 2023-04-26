U.S. markets closed

Melcor REIT announces election of trustees

·1 min read
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting, held today. A total of 17,372,521 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 59.72% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Carolyn Graham

17,341,906

59.62%

30,615

0.11%

Richard Kirby

17,313,805

59.52%

58,716

0.20%

Bernie Kollman

17,342,805

59.62%

29,716

0.10%

Andrew Melton

17,341,904

59.62

30,617

0.11%

Larry Pollock

17,341,904

59.62%

30,617

0.11%

Naomi Stefura

17,343,256

59.62%

29,265

0.10%

Ralph Young

17,341,904

59.62

30,617

0.11%

About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 3.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications Tel: 780-945-4707 ir@melcorREIT.ca