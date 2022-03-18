U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Melissa & Doug Partners with Sustainable Packaging Coalition® & How2Recycle®

·3 min read

Purpose-driven toy brand advances commitment to Project Restore through How2Recycle implementation

WILTON, Conn., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug, the global toy company known for its more than 30-year commitment to open-ended play and its wooden toy portfolio, announced today that it has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC) and How2Recycle to advance its commitment to Project Restore. To celebrate Global Recycling Day, this announcement elevates awareness for Melissa & Doug's sustainability efforts and its goal for 95% of its product packaging to be curbside recyclable by the end of 2025. The company plans to begin rolling out How2Recycle labels on its packaging by the end of this year.

"Creating high-quality, timeless toys that can be passed down from generation to generation has always been our mission. By keeping toys — and their packaging — out of landfills, we reduce waste and contribute to a healthy planet, laying a better foundation for generations to come," said Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of Melissa & Doug. "We know parents are looking for ways to take meaningful action during this time of environmental uncertainty, so we are thrilled to partner with the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® to help educate consumers through its How2Recycle program."

SPC is a membership-based collaborative that believes in the power of industry to make packaging more sustainable. Their How2Recycle label program began in 2008 and aims to take the guesswork out of recycling by providing clear and standardized labels that enable companies to convey to consumers how to dispose of a package. Melissa & Doug supports their mission to increase the availability and quality of recycled materials and create packaging that is good for both people and the environment.

Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys,1 Melissa & Doug launched Project Restore to further build on over three decades of caring for the environment. Melissa & Doug is a leader within the industry in responsible supply chain management, using mainly sustainable materials, such as wood and paper, across most of its toys. In 2020 the company was the first major toy brand in the U.S. to earn Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certification for its stationery line, and recently announced plans to produce top-selling wood products as well as all of its paper products as FSC®-certified in 2022, several years ahead of schedule.2

Learn more about Project Restore and Melissa & Doug's vision to make timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world at MelissaAndDoug.com/sustainability

About Melissa & Doug
Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities.™

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug believes in making timeless toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

1 Source: 360 Market Reach, February 2022

2 FSC® C156584

PRESS CONTACT:
Patricia Sabino
psabino@currentglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa--doug-partners-with-sustainable-packaging-coalition--how2recycle-301505612.html

SOURCE Melissa & Doug

