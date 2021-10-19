U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Melissa Walsh, CFA, CFP®, AIF launches independent financial planning firm focused on women

·2 min read

Clarity Financial Design is a new financial planning firm specializing in helping women dream big, plan carefully, and stay focused on their financial purpose.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Financial Design, a new fee-only, fiduciary, comprehensive financial planning and investment firm founded by Melissa Walsh, CFA, CFP®, AIF is open for business. Clarity Financial Design focuses on helping women dream big, plan carefully, and stay focused on their financial purpose so that they can walk their path with clarity.

Melissa Walsh, Founder and President of Clarity Financial Design

Specializing in a modern relationship-focused approach to financial planning, Clarity Financial Design uses a Designing Your Financial Future process to help women visualize, define, and advance toward their financial goals.

"I am delighted to launch my own comprehensive financial planning firm. Helping women plan and prepare for their financial future is my passion, and I will be able to help more women through the launch of my new firm. At Clarity Financial Design, our approach is as unique as each client's story, and we work within a uniquely designed framework to help our clients worry less and live more. Here at Clarity Financial Design, our clients are more than just their financial assets: they will find a financial home for their whole self. " said Melissa Walsh.

Melissa Walsh, CFA, CFP®, AIF, founded Clarity Financial Design after a career in the independent financial advisor field. Melissa is among a small percentage of financial advisors who have earned the gold standard of financial services designations such as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2012, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP®) certification in 2018, and the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation in 2019.

To learn more about Clarity Financial Design, please visit www.clarityfinancialdesign.com .

About Clarity Financial Design

Clarity Financial Design and Melissa Walsh, CFA, CFP®, AIF, is a Registered Investment Adviser providing fee-only, comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to clients locally and across the country. Clarity Financial Design was founded to work with women who are seeking a trusted advisor to support them on their financial journey. Clarity Financial Design- design your financial future with clarity.

Cision

