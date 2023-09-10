Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.015

The board of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.015 per share on the 20th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Melrose Industries Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even in the absence of profits, Melrose Industries is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to grow rapidly. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 651%.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £2.21 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0698. This works out to a decline of approximately 97% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Melrose Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Melrose Industries that you should be aware of before investing. Is Melrose Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

