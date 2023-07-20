Melrose Industries PLC's (LON:MRO) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

It's not a stretch to say that Melrose Industries PLC's (LON:MRO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry in the United Kingdom, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Melrose Industries Performed Recently?

Melrose Industries certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Melrose Industries' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 13%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with revenue shrinking 31% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 19% each year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 5.1% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we think it doesn't make sense that Melrose Industries' P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Melrose Industries' P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our check of Melrose Industries' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking revenue isn't bringing down its P/S as much as we would have predicted. With this in mind, we don't feel the current P/S is justified as declining revenues are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If the declining revenues were to materialize in the form of a declining share price, shareholders will be feeling the pinch.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Melrose Industries that you should be aware of.

