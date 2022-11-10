U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,563.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.50
    +34.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1770
    -0.2330 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.10
    -2,029.57 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.45
    -43.25 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,398.83
    -317.60 (-1.15%)
     

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size is expected to Reach at USD 4,724 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 8.6%, Owing to Growing Product Prominence in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size accounted for USD 2,291 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 4,724 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Statistics

  • Global melt-blown polypropylene filters market revenue was worth USD 2,291 Million in 2021, with a 8.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region was accounted 35% of melt-blown polypropylene filters market share in 2021

  • North America regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030

  • Based on media, liquid segment capture over 79% of the overall market share in 2021

  • Growing demands in the food and beverage sectors, drives the melt-blown polypropylene filters market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1109

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Report Coverage:

Market

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size 2021

USD 2,291 Million

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Forecast 2030

USD 4,724 Million

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

8.6%

 

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Base Year

2021

 

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Media, By Application, And By Geography

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Clack Corp., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Brother Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., The 3M Company, United Filters International (UFI), Pall Corp., Suez SA, Eaton Corp., Borealis AG., and Lenntech B.V.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Overview

The increasing product usage in the wastewater and water treatment industry is expected to propel the melt-blown polypropylene filters market growth. Rising demand for nonwoven filter media in water cleaning in emerging markets such as China and India is expected to be the primary factor driving the global market. Both countries are expected to increase their evaporation capacity by roughly 10 million liters per day over the next decade.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Trends

Rising concerns about the health consequences of drinking dirty water are expected to benefit the global industry. Water scarcity is increasing the need for water desalination ventures. According to a report released in 2016 by the International Desalination Association, there are over 17,000 desalination plants spread across 150 nations that provide clean drinking water to more than 300 million people worldwide. Melt-blown polypropylene filters are used in the food and beverage industry for the processing of organic product juices and sodas to ensure the immaculateness of the product.

Rising awareness of high-efficiency filtering methodology among F&B companies is expected to drive market expansion over the next few years. Some of the major businesses that manufacture melt-blown polypropylene filters include Suez SA, The 3M Company, Pall Corp., Eaton Corp. plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Lenntech B.V. Some of the major product distributors include American Melt Blown and Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co., Ltd., and Delta Pure Filtration.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/melt-blown-polypropylene-filters-market

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Segmentation

The global Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on the product. By product, the segment is separated into air, and liquid. In terms of application, the market is further divided into chemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, oil & gas, water & wastewater, and others.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Regional Overview

The global melt-blown polypropylene filters market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a melt-blown polypropylene filters industry analysis, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2021, accounting for a significant portion of global industry revenue. Growing investments in the area wastewater and water treatment industry as a result of the increasing demand for additional water are likely to boost product demand. North America will most likely experience moderate expansion in the coming years. The region's oil and gas sector is likely to meet the steady demand for the commodity over the predicted time frame. As a result, the region's development is heavily reliant on significant countries such as the United States and Canada.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1109

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Players

Some of the prominent melt-blown polypropylene filters market companies are Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, The 3M Company, Pall Corp., Eaton Corp., Clack Corp., Brother Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd., United Filters International (UFI), Suez SA, Borealis AG., and Lenntech B.V.

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Strategies

Rising awareness of high-efficiency or efficient filtration techniques among F&B firms are expected to drive market expansion in the coming years. Some of the leading melt-blown polypropylene filter manufacturers include Suez SA, The 3M Company, Pall Corp., Eaton Corp. plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Lenntech B.V. Some of the major product distributors include Delta Pure Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co., Ltd., and American Melt Blown & Filtration.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market?

  • What will be the Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Zinc Chloride Market size accounted for USD 299 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 464 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Trichlorosilane Market accounted for USD 4,631 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,068 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Zinc Chemicals Market accounted for USD 9,962 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15,935 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Offers Generous Severance Package

    The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial

    Eli Lilly & Co must pay Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH $176.5 million after a trial to determine whether its migraine drug Emgality infringed three Teva patents, a Boston federal court jury decided on Wednesday. The jury agreed with Teva that Lilly's Emgality violated its rights in the patents, which relate to its own migraine drug Ajovy. The jury also found that Lilly infringed the patents willfully and rejected its argument that the patents were invalid.

  • Binance Walks Away From Deal to Rescue FTX

    Crypto exchange Binance said it would walk away from an initial offer to acquire its competitor FTX after a review of the company’s finances.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Affirm moderating growth due to ‘macroeconomic pressure,’ CFO says

    Affirm CFO Michael Linford joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, consumer spending, inventory scarcity, the state of the buy now, pay later industry, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs, calling himself responsible for the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsRus

  • Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices

    Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were accused in an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday of conspiring to drive up iPhone and iPad prices by removing nearly all other resellers of new Apple products from Amazon's website. The proposed class action in Seattle federal court objected to an agreement that took effect in January 2019, under which Apple gave Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, in exchange for Amazon letting just seven of 600 resellers stay on its platform. This transformed Amazon into the dominant reseller of new iPhones and iPads on its website, according to the complaint, after it had previously carried a limited number of Apple products as well as knockoffs.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Return To Office: Pfizer To Enforce 2-3 Days In Office Starting January

    Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said the U.S. employees would have to return to their workplaces two to three days a week starting in January. About one-third of Pfizer's employees have still not returned to the office as concerns about the pandemic have begun fading, Bourla said in a panel discussion at the Paley International Council Summit in New York. Pfizer joined forces with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at top speed during the pandemic

  • Disney has the ‘burden of the brand,’ analyst says

    Eunice Shin, Prophet Global Leader for Tech, Media & Entertainment Practice, and Direct-to-Consumer Practice, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Disney earnings, advertising demand, and headwinds for streaming companies.

  • Disney Just Laid an Egg. Time To Sell the Stock?

    Despite the market's slump this year, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) seemed poised to thrive coming into 2022. The economic reopening has led to a boom in travel demand, supporting Disney's theme parks, while its streaming business has seen strong subscriber growth since it launched Disney+ three years ago. As an entertainment conglomerate, Disney is a complex business, and no single segment determines its overall performance.

  • Kroger, Albertsons notch win in legal battle over special dividend

    Kroger's planned $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons has won one part of a legal battle when a federal court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by the California, Illinois and District of Columbia attorneys general for a temporary restraining order against Albertsons’ planned $4 billion special dividend payment to its shareholders.

  • Disney stock tumbles toward worst day since 2001 after ‘massive earnings downgrade’

    Walt Disney Co. has a profit problem, and that's helping to send shares of the media giant toward their worst daily performance since the early days of the pandemic.

  • RingCentral Looks Like a Bad Call Right Now

    RingCentral Inc. is set to report its latest earnings and revenue figures after the close of trading Wednesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of RNG, below, we can see that prices suffered a long and hard decline the past 12 months.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Boeing sets investor stage for potential end of newest MAX jets

    Third-quarter filings with the SEC indicate Boeing is prepared to pull the plug on the jets without a needed certification extension.