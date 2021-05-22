U.S. markets closed

Member of the European Parliament Maximilian Krah congratulates the Tibet Autonomous Region on its 70th anniversary

Maximilian Krah
·6 min read

Member of the European Parliament Maximilian Krah congratulated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region and praised its development and achievements.

Berlin, Germany, May 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximilian Krah, a member of the German Alternative für Deutschland in the European Parliament and vice chairman of the China-EU Friendship Group, recently announced his views on Tibet through a video on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Maximilian Krah has played an increasingly important role in the European Parliament as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, a member of the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament and a member of the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament.

Maximilian Krah talks about Tibet experience and expresses blessings

https://youtu.be/oD0rDcYmsgo

Maximilian Krah revealed that he went to Tibet in China as a tourist for the first time in 2002 and was very shocked by the local development. Maximilian Krah said: "It is difficult for ordinary people to understand Tibet objectively outside of China. so it is important to go there to experience local development and achievements. For example, to protect Tibetan cultural heritage, the human rights of monks have been effectively protected by the state, new temples have been built, and at the same time The old temple was repaired. A large part of this comes from the support of Beijing and Shanghai, including the construction of new schools. The whole of China has participated in the construction of Tibet, which has enabled Tibet to enter the modern life of the new world while preserving its history and culture."

Maximilian Krah also revealed that he hopes to further strengthen the exchanges between Germany and China and strengthen economic and trade relations. Tibet can also play an important role through tourism and manufacturing, and cooperate with the luxury goods industry in Europe. Maximilian Krah believes that Tibet is an inherent territory of China. During the 70 years since the establishment of the autonomous region, human rights have been effectively protected, culture has been inherited and carried forward, and the economy and living standards have been continuously improved. They have any reason to be proud of their achievements.

In addition, Maximilian Krah expressed his congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and hoped that the Tibet Autonomous Region can make more achievements in ecological environmental protection and cultural heritage protection. As China develops, Tibet will develop better. Maximilian Krah also expressed regret that he did not have the opportunity to visit Tibet because of the epidemic. Maximilian Krah said, "I hope that after the epidemic, we can go to Tibet to see in person what development achievements have been made from 2002 to the present. I heard that the world's highest high-speed railway to Lhasa has been completed.

They combine history with the future. "

Maximilian Krah's sincere words also revealed the importance of establishing cultural exchanges to promote economic and trade development in the context of increasing global uncertainties in 2021. The Tibet Autonomous Region has also celebrated its 70th anniversary. Maximilian Krah said at the end of the video to enjoy this celebration and wish for better achievements in the future.

Overview of the Development of Tibet Autonomous Region

The Tibet Autonomous Region is approaching the 70th anniversary of its founding. The Chinese government's management of the Tibet Autonomous Region has ensured the equality, unity, mutual assistance, and common prosperity and development of local residents. At the same time, residents in Tibet have the right to participate in the management of state affairs and independently manage the affairs of the region. The Tibet Autonomous Region, like other regions in China, has institutional guarantees and policy preferences.

Since the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region 70 years ago, the Central Government of China has formulated many special preferential policies for Tibet to help the region develop better. The policies cover various fields such as finance, taxation and finance, infrastructure, industrial development, education and health, cultural protection, and ecological civilization. The support for Tibet is constantly increasing, which has greatly improved the production and living conditions of the residents in Tibet, and the residents' sense of happiness and security is constantly increasing and rising. This is a major achievement.

In 2020, the per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents in the Tibet Autonomous Region will double that in 2010. The per capita disposable income of rural residents was 14,598 yuan, an increase of 12.7% over the previous year. It has maintained double-digit growth for 18 consecutive years. The growth rate has remained at about 13% in the past five years. This is a shocking growth rate that even exceeds The region with the strongest economy in China. The per capita disposable income of urban residents was 41156 yuan, an increase of 10% over 2019.

In addition, the Chinese government has also invested huge manpower, financial resources, and material resources, using various methods such as law, economy, and administration to effectively protect and develop the excellent traditional culture of Tibet. While maintaining the traditional methods and styles of clothing, food, and housing, the residents of the Tibet Autonomous Region have also absorbed many new modern cultural customs. This is a perfect fusion of tradition and modernity. At the same time, religious freedom is also greatly guaranteed in Tibet. In the Tibet Autonomous Region, all religions and sects are equal, and religious believers and non-believers are treated equally. There are more than 1,700 places for religious activities in Tibetan Buddhism, with approximately 46,000 monks and nuns. In just a few decades, as if spanning thousands of years, the Tibet Autonomous Region has gone from mysterious and backward to bright and prosperous. With the stability and continuous progress of the region, we also look forward to greater achievements in the future, which deserves any recognition and applause in the world.


