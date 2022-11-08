Enento Group Oyj

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 8 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 09.00 A.M. EET

Members of Enento Group’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board have been appointed

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Enento Group Plc prepares proposals in relation to the election and remuneration of members of the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting.

Based on the Nomination Board’s Charter, representatives of the three largest shareholders as at the end of September are appointed to the Nomination Board.

The Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and a person nominated by the Board of Directors are expert members of the Nomination Board.

The three largest shareholders according to the share register as on 30 September 2022 were Sampo Plc, Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.

The companies appointed Petri Niemisvirta (Sampo Plc), Mats Torstendahl (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB) and Hugo Preutz (Nordea Bank Abp) as members of the Nomination Board. Patrick Lapveteläinen is a member of the Nomination Board as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board has elected Petri Niemisvirta as Chairman.

2. Composition and Election of the Nomination Board

The largest shareholders of the Company on 30 September are determined on the basis of the shareholders’ register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Holdings by a shareholder, who under the Finnish Securities Market Act has the obligation to disclose its shareholdings (flagging obligation) that are divided into several funds or registers will be summed up when calculating the share of all the voting rights, provided that the shareholder presents a written request to that effect to the Chairperson of the Company’s Board of Directors no later than on 29 September preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of which represent the Company’s three largest shareholders who, on 30 September preceding the next Annual General Meeting, hold the largest number of votes calculated of all shares in the Company. The Chairperson of the Board of Directors shall, as expert member, be member of the Nomination Board.

The proposals of the Nomination Board will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Juuso Jokela, Legal Counsel

Enento Group Plc

Tel. +358 10 270 7403

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 449 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.



