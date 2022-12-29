Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Rising Concerns over Water Scarcity Fuel Growth
Membrane Bioreactor Market
Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Configuration; By Type of Membrane; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global membrane bioreactor market size is expected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Membrane bioreactors involve a combination of biological treatment processes and membrane filtration for enhanced treatment of effluents. These membrane bioreactors are integrated with low-pressure microfiltration or ultrafiltration membranes for critical solid-liquid separation processes. They can be vacuum or pressure-driven systems.
The different end uses include industrial and municipal. The municipal segment dominated the global market in 2021. The rise in population and urbanization has increased the generation of wastewater from domestic and residential sectors. The rise in concerns associated with water scarcity and water pollution has encouraged governments across the world to introduce stringent regulations for wastewater treatment. The use of a membrane bioreactor assists in the separation of harmful content from wastewater, increasing its ability to be reused.
Asia Pacific generated significant revenue in 2021 owing to growth in urbanization and a rise in population. Industrial growth in countries such as Japan, China, and India has resulted in greater demand for the industry. Economic growth and the introduction of stringent water regulations boost industry growth in the region. Industry players with global presence are increasingly strengthening their presence in this region to cater to the growing consumer demand.
Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Highlights
The submerged segment generated significant revenue owing to its compact structure and faster delivery time
The hollow fiber segment dominated the global market on account of its affordability, ease of use, and wide adoption by municipal organizations across the world
The municipal segment accounted for a major share in 2021 on account of rising population and introduction of stringent regulations associated with wastewater
Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and rising concerns regarding water pollution
The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence including Aquatech International Corporation, Buckman Laboratories, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, General Electric Energy LLC, MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries, and Veolia Environnement S.A among others
The publisher has segmented the membrane bioreactor market report based on configuration, type of membrane, end-use, and region:
Membrane Bioreactor, Configuration Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
External
Submerged
Membrane Bioreactor, Type of Membrane Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Flat Sheet
Hollow Fiber
Multi-tubular
Membrane Bioreactor, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Industrial
Municipal
Membrane Bioreactor, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
115
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.72 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$7.08 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Insights
5. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Configuration
6. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Type of Membrane
7. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by End-Use
8. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Aquatech International Corporation
B&P Water Technologies s.r.l
Buckman Laboratories
Calgon Carbon Corporation
CITIC Envirotech Ltd
Culligan International Company
Danaher Corporation
General Electric Energy LLC
Kemira Kubota Corporation
MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Suez Environnement S.A.,Toray Industries
Veolia Environnement S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6g826
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900