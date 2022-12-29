Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Rising Concerns over Water Scarcity Fuel Growth

Company Logo

Membrane Bioreactor Market

Membrane Bioreactor Market

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Configuration; By Type of Membrane; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global membrane bioreactor market size is expected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Membrane bioreactors involve a combination of biological treatment processes and membrane filtration for enhanced treatment of effluents. These membrane bioreactors are integrated with low-pressure microfiltration or ultrafiltration membranes for critical solid-liquid separation processes. They can be vacuum or pressure-driven systems.



The different end uses include industrial and municipal. The municipal segment dominated the global market in 2021. The rise in population and urbanization has increased the generation of wastewater from domestic and residential sectors. The rise in concerns associated with water scarcity and water pollution has encouraged governments across the world to introduce stringent regulations for wastewater treatment. The use of a membrane bioreactor assists in the separation of harmful content from wastewater, increasing its ability to be reused.



Asia Pacific generated significant revenue in 2021 owing to growth in urbanization and a rise in population. Industrial growth in countries such as Japan, China, and India has resulted in greater demand for the industry. Economic growth and the introduction of stringent water regulations boost industry growth in the region. Industry players with global presence are increasingly strengthening their presence in this region to cater to the growing consumer demand.



Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Highlights

The submerged segment generated significant revenue owing to its compact structure and faster delivery time

The hollow fiber segment dominated the global market on account of its affordability, ease of use, and wide adoption by municipal organizations across the world

The municipal segment accounted for a major share in 2021 on account of rising population and introduction of stringent regulations associated with wastewater

Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and rising concerns regarding water pollution

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence including Aquatech International Corporation, Buckman Laboratories, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Danaher Corporation, General Electric Energy LLC, MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Toray Industries, and Veolia Environnement S.A among others

Story continues

The publisher has segmented the membrane bioreactor market report based on configuration, type of membrane, end-use, and region:

Membrane Bioreactor, Configuration Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

External

Submerged

Membrane Bioreactor, Type of Membrane Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Flat Sheet

Hollow Fiber

Multi-tubular

Membrane Bioreactor, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Industrial

Municipal

Membrane Bioreactor, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.72 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Insights



5. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Configuration



6. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Type of Membrane



7. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by End-Use



8. Global Membrane Bioreactor Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Aquatech International Corporation

B&P Water Technologies s.r.l

Buckman Laboratories

Calgon Carbon Corporation

CITIC Envirotech Ltd

Culligan International Company

Danaher Corporation

General Electric Energy LLC

Kemira Kubota Corporation

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Suez Environnement S.A.,Toray Industries

Veolia Environnement S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6g826

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



