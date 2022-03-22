U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Membrane Bioreactor Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™‏

·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow fiber, Flat sheet, Multi-tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2021 and 2026.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=484

Browse in-depth TOC on "Membrane Bioreactor Market"
137 – Tables
44 – Figures
182 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membrane-bioreactor-market-484.html

MBR technology is a combination of membrane filtration and biological treatment processes that are widely used for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. MBR system consist of microfiltration or ultrafiltration membranes such as hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular in various configurations. MBR membranes are designed with different polymeric materials such as PVDF, PE, PES, and others. Membranes are selected on the basis of application requirement and membrane characteristics such as pore size (MF/UF), air scour requirements, hydraulic configurations, and membrane tank volume. The use of MBRs for wastewater treatment produces good quality effluents meeting the water quality requirements. Growing demand for advanced wastewater treatment technology for more efficient and high-quality treated water and stringent wastewater treatment regulations are major drivers of the market.

The hollow fiber membrane type segment is estimated to be lead the MBR market during the forecast period.

Hollow fiber membrane accounts for the largest share during the forecast period owing to its efficient performance, cost effectiveness, and availability. They are highly preferred in municipal and industrial applications of wastewater treatment and are selected on the basis of operating flexibility, effluent wastewater characteristics, and operating costs. Moreover, hollow fiber membranes are also designed in various diameters, pore sizes, materials, and configurations by various manufacturers. These characteristics allows hollow fiber membrane to be used in various end-use industries such as food and beverages, municipal, pulp & paper, textile, and others.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=484

The municipal wastewater treatment application segment is expected to propel the MBR market during the forecast period.

Municipal wastewater treatment accounts for the largest share during the forecast period as the total flow of sewage is greater than that of industrial effluents. The MBR system are capable of handling the large municipal flows and can be installed as a retrofit in existing plants for increasing the plant capacity. Municipal wastewater is treated to meet statutory requirements for discharge to the environment. MBR technology eliminates suspended solids, organic matter, ammonia, nitrates, phosphate, pathogenic bacteria, and micropollutants. Moreover, the compact size of MBR allows the system to be installed in existing plants providing cost benefits to the end-users.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the MBR market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific countries such as China and India is expected to witness high growth, owing to industrialization and growing awareness on water reuse and recycling. Moreover, the introduction of various initiatives, laws, and regulations by government bodies such as environmental protection laws to conserve natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the MBR market.

The MBR market comprises major players such as SUEZ (France), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), CITIC Envirotech Ltd (Singapore), Koch Separation Solutions (US), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Veolia (France), and Aquatech International LLC (US). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the MBR market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=484

Browse Adjacent Market: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination, Testing), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-treatment-equipment-market-948.html

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America)
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-57745160.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/membrane-bioreactor-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/membrane-bioreactor.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/membrane-bioreactor-market-worth-4-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301507514.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

