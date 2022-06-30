Membrane and Filtration Research Review 2021-2022 : Quantitative Market Information, Analysis, and Guidance
This 2021 Research Review of membrane and filtration features a sampling of the quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance that the publisher has, since its inception in 1971, been providing to help readers make informed business decisions. It includes highlights of the following reports published in 2021 and early 2022.
Report Highlights
The global market for advanced municipal water treatment technologies is estimated to grow from $13.7 billion in 2021 to reach $20.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2026
The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026
The global market for nonwoven filter media is estimated to grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to reach $7.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2026
Reason for Studying Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment
The reasons behind considering "Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment" in this review paper are:
To understand various types of filtration technologies used for municipal water treatment
To analyze the future trends of current technologies and to highlight the new technologies that have yet to be launched in the market
Reason for Studying Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse
The reasons behind considering "Water Recycling and Reuse Technologies" in this review paper are:
To summarize existing wastewater recycling and reuse technologies and to highlight the upcoming technologies that are under the development phase now
To present an overview of the developers of these technologies and highlight their stake in and contribution to the industry
Reason for Studying Nonwoven Filter Media
The reasons behind considering "Nonwoven Filter Media" in this review paper are:
To understand the existing nonwoven filter media, their types and their usage in different applications
To understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market
To analyze the pricing of different types of nonwoven filter media present in the market
Reason for Studying Ultrafiltration Membranes
The reasons behind considering "Ultrafiltration Membranes" in this review paper are:
To understand various technologies used in ultrafiltration membranes
To analyze the future trends of ultrafiltration membranes
To provide an in-depth analysis and comparison of various types of membranes and specifications of ultrafiltration membranes
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Foreword
Chapter 2 Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment
Introduction
Market Definition
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
What's New in this Update?
Related Bcc Research Reports
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
History of Drinking Water Treatment
Overview of Advanced Municipal Water Treatment Technologies
Market Dynamics
Regulatory Landscape
Impact of Covid-19
U.S. Market for Municipal Water Treatment
Introduction
Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment
Federal Investment in Clean Water
Water Availability and Usage in the U.S.
Public Water Supply
Climate Change
Potable Water Cost
Water Reuse
U.S. Market Breakdown, by Type of Filtration Technology
Overview
Membrane Filtration (Non-Mbr)
Microfiltration Membrane Bioreactors (Mbrs)
U.S. Market Breakdown, by Type of Disinfection System
Overview
Ozone
Ultraviolet Light
Novel Disinfection Technologies
Global Market for Advanced Technologies for Municipal Water Treatment, by Region
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 3 Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Intended Audience
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Introduction
Global Water Supply
Water Shortages and Drought
Water Supply Sources
Global Water Demand
Global Wastewater Production and Treatment
Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge
Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling
End Uses and Benefits of Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
Drawbacks to Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
Relevant Emerging Techniques and Their Potential for Market Readiness
Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies
Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by Type
Overview
Agricultural and Nonpotable Municipal and Industrial (M&I) Reuse
Direct and Indirect Potable Reuse and Environmental Reuse
Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by Sector
Overview
Municipal
Industrial
Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse, by Technology
Overview
Conventional Treatment Technologies
Membrane Filtration Technologies
Membrane Bioreactor Technologies
Chemical Treatments and Disinfection Technologies
Demineralization Technologies
Global Market for Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Technologies, by End Use
Overview
Agricultural Reuse
Discharge to Surface Water or Groundwater
Municipal and Industrial Nonpotable Reuse
Direct Potable Reuse
Chapter 4 Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
What's New in this Report?
Scope of Report
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Primary Respondents
Primary Insights from a Few Respondents
Market Overview
Development of Nonwoven Materials
Definition of Nonwovens
Nonwoven Functionality
Nonwoven Products
Raw Materials: Fibers and Polymers
Types of Fibers
Nonwovens Approaching Membrane Efficiency
Industry Structure and Technological Trends
Industry Trends
Customer Landscape
Commodity and Specialized Markets
Market Drivers
Competitive Strategies Used in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry
Volume and Pricing Analysis
Pricing Analysis
Volume Analysis
Nonwoven Filter Media Market, by Type
Overview
Depth Filter
Surface Filters
Nonwoven Filter Media Market, by Application
Overview
Water Filtration
Transportation
Healthcare
Hvac
Food Processing
Industrial Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Electronics
Others
Chapter 5 Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
What's New in this Update?
Scope of Report
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Summary and Highlights
Market Overview
Ultrafiltration Membrane
History of Ultrafiltration
Ultrafiltration and Other Membrane Processes
Contrasting Separation and Disinfection With Reference to Ultraviolet Disinfection
How Uv Works?
Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy
Conclusion
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Challenges
Opportunities
Restraints
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Material Type
Introduction
Ceramics
Polymeric
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Membrane Type
Introduction
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Spiral-Wound
Tubular
Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Application
Introduction
Hemodialysis
Industrial Processes
Food and Beverage
Potable Water
Biopharmaceuticals
Wastewater
