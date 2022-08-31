Membrane Separation Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes
Global Market for Membrane Separation Technologies
Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach US$30.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by incessant growing demand for high quality products, stringent regulations, environmental concerns and exhausting natural resources across the world. The enactment of new laws and policies for ensuring the availability of clean drinking water for its citizens is expected to increase the demand for wastewater and water treatment processes across the globe, thus opening up new growth opportunities for membrane separation systems.
Membrane separation is considered an ideal solution for industries looking for methods of reducing water footprint and reusing wastewater. This process is anticipated to provide the necessary support for accelerating the demand for membrane separation systems in the coming years. Growth in the market would also be propelled by factors such as increasing regulations pertaining to safety of food and beverages and rising waste stream disposal concerns.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026
The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities
Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Drug Discovery and Waste Water Management
Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques
Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth
Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes
New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Efficient Filtration Technologies
Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand
Growing use of Membrane Separation Technologies for Desalination
Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency for Desalination
Hybrid Desalination Plants Widen Use
Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Drive the Market Ahead
Membrane Technologies in Food and Beverages Market
Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace
Innovations to Augment Features and Functionality of Membranes
Industry Witnesses Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes
Other New and Improved Membrane Filtration Technologies Come to the Fore
Membrane Technology Moves towards High Performance & Enhanced Green Score
Growing Opportunities for Upstream Ultrafiltration in RO Plants Augurs Well
New Approaches to Overcome Fouling Set to Drive Broader Use of Membrane Separation Technique for Water Treatment
Ultra-Stable Membrane Coatings for Fracking Wastewater Treatment
Nanoparticle-based Membranes to Encounter Bio-Fouling
3D Printing Gains Immense Attention for Creation of Green, Energy-Efficient Membranes for Water Purification
Membrane Innovations to Address Separation & Purification Challenges During mAb Production
Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth
Pervaporation Technologies Register Strong Growth
Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market
Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns
Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth
Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum
Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness
Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest
Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies
Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies
Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region
Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
Semiconductor Fabrication Made Easier with Advanced Membrane Separation Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79dgx6
