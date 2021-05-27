U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.25
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,231.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,636.00
    -64.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.00
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.74
    -0.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.81
    -0.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.07
    -0.77 (-4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4126
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0930
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,110.54
    -2,340.98 (-5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.41
    -29.20 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.83
    +0.90 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Meme-based dating is here: Meet Schmooze

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Vidya Madhavan always wanted to be in business. Growing up in India, she thought she might be in the business of running a factory, given the power and influence of outfits like Tata Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate.

She certainly had an affinity for school, graduating at the top of her high school class, nabbing a mechanical engineering degree in India and more recently landing at Stanford's business school. Except that instead of create the more traditional business she once had in mind, Madhavan found herself tinkering with an entirely different idea: a matchmaking app called Schmooze that combines machine learning and memes to connect people based on what Madhavan calls a humor algorithm.

The idea dates back several years when, as an analyst with McKinsey in India who was debating whether or not to attend grad school in California, Madhavan cold-emailed 10 people on LinkedIn who she could see attended U.S. business schools and hoped might be helpful. Only one of them replied, but over the next couple of days, she says, "we exchanged, like, 200 emails, all of them fundamentally jokes."

Reader, she is now married to that person. Indeed, she says it's because she believes their shared sense of humor brought them together that she began tinkering with the idea of Schmooze, initially as a way to foster new friendships. It was when she saw the way things were trending --people were really looking for a love match -- that she refocused the idea as a dating app for Gen Z users who already communicate largely with memes.

Snack, a ‘Tinder meets TikTok’ dating app, opens to Gen Z investors

It has been taking off since, says Madhavan. Though it hasn't yet spread Facebook-like across college campuses, a beta test in late summer with 200 Stanford students has since led to more than 10,000 downloads around the country, where people are swiping right -- or left -- to more than 5,000 memes that are culled entirely by still-in-beta Schmooze (until it's big enough to deal with content moderation). Currently about 200 memes are added each day, while others are deleted. "No one cares about the U.S. elections anymore," Madhavan notes.

Using tagging and machine learning, combined with the bios that users create for themselves, Schmooze gets to work. Some users might show a predilection for particular topics, for example, like physics or finance. Some who say they're interested in entrepreneurship might reveal an even stronger passion for music through their choices. There are similar divides when it comes to dark humor, and people who really love puns -- and those who hate them.

Whether the algorithm truly works will take time, and lasting unions, to know. Madhavan says that 90,000 matches have been made to date, but naturally, a far smaller number have moved from matched to in-app messaging.

Jigsaw scores $3.7M to slow down your dating swipes

Schmooze has plenty of competition in the meantime, both from traditional dating services and newer dating apps and questionnaires that look to pair people based on share interests rather than that use looks as a starting point. It's also easy to imagine more meme-based dating apps suddenly springing into existence, particularly given today's go-go market.

Still, Schmooze appears to hold promise. It recently closed on $270,000 in seed funding from Ulu Ventures and others to tinker with its product. The company has been finding success reaching its audience on TikTok. There is also a lot of money to be made in the world of online dating, as industry watchers see over and over again.

As for Madhaven, she is in love, to her own surprise, with her startup. Partly because of her formative years and partly because she never made it onto a dating app before meeting her husband through LinkedIn, she says with a laugh of Schmooze: "It's unexpected, in many many ways."

Recommended Stories

  • Rule No. 1 when searching for a financial adviser: Trust no one

    Are you planning to search for and hire a financial planner or investment adviser? Well, given numerous research reports that highlight how easy it is for dishonest advisers to expunge their records of wrongdoing or wander from one firm to another, and how pervasive financial adviser misconduct is, and given the role that trust plays in selecting an adviser, the best place to start is with a technique used in the world of cybersecurity.

  • Adidas' new size-inclusive Formotion collection earns the endorsement of brand ambassador and WNBA star Liz Cambage

    Speaking with Yahoo Sports, the 29-year-old opened up about why it was important to get the visibility of all body types in this line.

  • Letter from Africa: Why Queen of England has a throne in Nigeria

    A myth among the Efik people is that one of their 19th Century kings married Queen Victoria.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Consolidate as Fed Speakers Dampen Inflation Fears

    Fed’s Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Long-Term Retracement Zone at $1899.20 to $1951.30

    The direction of the August Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday will be determined by trader reaction to the long-term 50% level at $1899.20.

  • DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

    Banks and financial regulators should facilitate the tokenization of the financial system, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said during Consensus 2021.

  • The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture

    HOUSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The first Exxon Mobil directors not appointed by the company include an executive versed in renewable fuels and a "prudent" risk taker and disrupter poised to challenge the oil company's ways, said people familiar with his career. Activists pressing Exxon to cut spending, boost returns and prepare for a lower-carbon future got a victory on Wednesday when shareholders elected Gregory Goff, a 64-year-old former top executive at Marathon Petroleum and Andeavor, and former Neste Oyj executive Kaisa Hietala. Goff and Hietala will be two voices among a 12-person board that has had six directors handpicked by Exxon's current chief executive Darren Woods.

  • Exxon Mobil shareholder vote a ‘watershed’ moment for climate change

    Shareholders of Exxon Mobil handed America’s largest oil company its first defeat, electing two of four candidates activist investors nominated to its board.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • Mayor of German town hit by Greensill losses won't seek re-election

    The mayor of Nordenham, one of the German towns hardest hit by losses on funds with the failed Greensill Bank, said on Wednesday that he would not run for re-election as he takes political responsibility for the investments. German towns and cities had parked around 500 million euros ($611.40 million) of their savings with Greensill Bank, which collapsed earlier this year as part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital. Greensill Bank, based in Bremen, became an attractive draw for municipalities such as Nordenham because it did not charge fees on deposits, which became increasingly uncommon as a result of European Central Bank (ECB) policies to spur the economy.

  • Wednesday at 1PM ET: AI, Digital Health, and Going Public: Live Forum with CEOs of Startups Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa

    While the Covid pandemic turbocharged digital health like nothing else, other areas including parenting and childcare are also seeing new ways of doing things. The digital transformation unfolding in these sectors is building up a new crop of companies and attracting major investment dollars. IPO Edge, Latham & Watkins and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • U.K. Could Block Some London Listings on Security Grounds

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange if they pose a national security threat.He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, the Treasury said Tuesday.The move, first reported in the Financial Times, comes after concerns were raised that current rules allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska -- who is subject to sanctions in the U.S. -- to list his energy company EN+ in 2017.The House of Commons Treasury committee said in 2019 that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the National Security Council.“The U.K.’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”The consultation comes amid a push by the government to boost the U.K.’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit. Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.With more than $10 billion of initial public offerings this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That lags New York, where nearly $72 billion has been raised, and Hong Kong, which has drawn nearly $21 billion of listings.Deal FlowThe proposed national-security rules are unlikely to have much of an impact on deal flow in the near term assuming they are used circumspectly, according to Nick O’Donnell, a London-based partner at law firm Baker McKenzie. “Although a refresh of the rules is overdue, the changes should be proportionate,” he said.The shift will align London more closely with other major trading venues such as New York, which prohibits floats of companies with connections to people on the specially designated nationals and blocked persons list maintained by the U.S. Treasury, said Markus Bauman, head of European strategic relationships at law firm Goodwin.The U.S. has tightened restrictions on Chinese firms listed on its exchanges, with legislation that requires the companies to allow inspectors to review their financial audits. China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security interests.The China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering proposals that would require firms seeking IPOs outside mainland China to submit listing documents to ensure they’re compliant with local laws and regulations, and to prevent any leaks of sensitive data that might be of national security interest, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.(Updates with details of global listing reforms in last four paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon-MGM Seen Winning Antitrust Nod as Tech Critics Cry Foul

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth.Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry’s biggest players snap up companies to expand their reach, even as they face a flurry of antitrust lawsuits and moves by lawmakers to rein them in.“Another day. Another mega merger,” tweeted Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who led a sweeping investigation of Amazon, Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. “Amazon’s proposed purchase of MGM reinforces what we already know -- they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power.”Amazon announced the MGM deal a day after being sued by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., who said the online retailer is engaging in anticompetitive conduct that’s leading to higher prices for consumers. The case, the first government antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in the U.S., opened a new front in the regulatory assault on the tech industry.The deal presents an early test for the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda. The president has yet to nominate an assistant attorney general to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which would probably review the MGM deal.For those troubled about the relentless growth of the biggest tech companies, the MGM acquisition could highlight how antitrust law falls short, said Sam Weinstein, who teaches antitrust at Cardozo School of Law in New York. Under traditional antitrust analysis, which would look at whether Amazon will gain outsized market power in film and TV content, the MGM deal is very likely to be cleared by regulators, he said.“If you’re really concerned about how big a company is -- just how big it is, not that it’s creating a monopoly in a particular market -- this acquisition will bother you, and the antitrust laws as currently constituted aren’t designed to deal with something like this,” Weinstein said.Amazon is the second-largest paid streaming service in the world behind Netflix Inc., and the MGM acquisition will give it more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including “Rocky,” “RoboCop” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”But the combination still leaves many studios competing to produce content. MGM doesn’t even rank among the top five Hollywood studios by box office share: Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Sony Group Corp. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Then there’s Netflix, which produces its own content for its streaming service, including hits like “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”That’s not stopping criticism of the takeover.“In acquiring MGM Studios, Amazon is brazenly trying to take over another sector of the economy,” said Sarah Miller, the executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization in Washington. “Congress should respond quickly by passing bipartisan legislation to ban mergers by large tech firms.”On Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a fierce critic of tech platforms, said on Twitter that Amazon is a monopoly that “shouldn’t be able to buy anything else. Period.”“This is a major acquisition that has the potential to impact millions of consumers,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate’s antitrust panel. “The Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”Amazon and its tech peers have bought hundreds of companies in the last decade, none of which has been stopped by antitrust enforcers. Their buying spree has triggered criticism that antitrust cops aren’t being aggressive enough to challenge the companies. It’s also fueling calls for new legislation that would revise antitrust laws.The $8.45 billion MGM deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods Market Inc., the grocery chain Amazon bought for about $13.7 billion in 2017. That deal was cleared by antitrust officials at the Federal Trade Commission without an in-depth investigation.With the Whole Foods deal, Amazon was making a major acquisition in a market where it wasn’t a big player, so it didn’t raise competition concerns. The MGM acquisition fits the same pattern, said Jennifer Rie, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who expects the deal will clear the antitrust review. That will probably help build support for antitrust legislation that will give enforcers new tools to stop deals, she said.The biggest critics of the tech companies “simply don’t think these companies should be able to get any bigger,” Rie said. “That’s not where the law stands now.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bezos Says Retail Is Much More Competitive Than Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said the retail industry is far more competitive than the smartphone market, a clear nod to the dominance of Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, as all three U.S. tech giants face antitrust scrutiny.Asked at Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting to address the critique that the world’s largest online retailer is too big or too powerful, Bezos said the retail industry is thriving. On Tuesday, the attorney general of Washington, D.C., filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon for allegedly pushing up consumer prices.“Consumers can shop at dozens of large national retailers, hundreds of regional retailers, hundreds of thousands of small retailers, both online and in-store,” Bezos said at the meeting, held virtually on Wednesday because of the pandemic. “It’s a very healthy industry, and it’s far from a winner-take-all situation, and we’re still a small fraction of retail.”Competitive industries tend to have small, fast-growing competitors, he said. “Think about mobile phone operating systems. Can you think of any successful, small, fast growing mobile phone operating systems? Where are they? Name one. They do not exist.”“We recognize that with success comes scrutiny, and we welcome it,” Bezos said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Steady as U.S. Futures Drop; Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were steady as U.S. futures slipped Thursday as investors weighed the possibility of reduced stimulus against the prospects of recovery from the pandemic. Oil declined and Treasury yields were stable.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index hovered near a record as gains in miners and travel shares offset losses in health care. Planemaker Airbus SE climbed after telling suppliers it plans to raise output. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell. In Asia, Chinese stocks and currency edged higher after Washington and Beijing held the first trade talks since Joe Biden became president.Oil weakened on concern there will be a glut of Iranian supply if sanctions on the Persian Gulf producer are lifted. Bitcoin retreated further below $40,000.Treasuries and the dollar were steady after the U.S. and China trade chiefs had a “candid” first conversation as they try to resolve differences. At the same time, tensions remain -- the White House’s top official for Asia said Wednesday the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China.Global equities have pushed higher in May amid volatile trading as investors swung from worries that higher inflation poses a threat to loose monetary policy to optimism about the economic recovery.It will be important for the Federal Reserve to start discussing in coming months, plans to reduce bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead, Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said Wednesday.“It will be the inflation prints that will be dominating markets,” Janet Mui, investment director at Brewin Dolphin, said on Bloomberg Television. “This year we are at a junction when market participants are thinking about a potential withdrawal of stimulus.”Elsewhere, Australian shares shrugged off a virus lockdown in Victoria state. Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months.Here are some events this week:U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:18 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3%Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2203The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.10 per dollarThe offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.3723 per dollarThe British pound was little changed at $1.4115BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.76%CommoditiesBrent crude fell 0.6% to $68 a barrelSpot gold rose 0.2% to $1,900 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foxconn In Talks to Buy Stake in Malaysian Chipmaker DNeX

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group is in talks to buy a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd., according to people familiar with the matter, after losing to it in bidding for a semiconductor company.The main assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhones could take a minority stake in DNeX and help to expand the business of its chipmaker SilTerra Malaysia Sdn., one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. DNeX landed the winning offer in the sale of SilTerra in February, outbidding Foxconn.Talks are ongoing and could fall apart, and there is no certainty that a deal will materialize, the people said. A representative for DNeX said the company is always open to discussion with strategic partners and investors, but that it cannot comment on any specific discussion. A Foxconn representative declined to comment.Shares in DNeX rose as much as 13.6% in Kuala Lumpur following the Bloomberg News report, their highest intraday level in more than a month, giving the company a market value of about $474 million.A stake sale would come as the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, whose primary listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has been growing its footprint in electric vehicles, issuing a steady stream of announcements beginning with the unveiling of its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform in October. Since then the company has struck agreements with Chinese firms Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and Byton Ltd., the U.S.’s Fisker Inc. and European giant Stellantis NV.DNeX and a Chinese investor won their bid in February to purchase SilTerra from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. for 273 million ringgit ($66 million). Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu later told reporters that the company still wanted to secure a partnership with SilTerra.DNeX has received shareholder approval for a private placement of as much as 30% of its shares, and will use the proceeds to pay for the SilTerra deal as well as other investment, according to a statement on May 20. The Malaysian tech company will acquire 60% of SilTerra, while its partner in the deal, Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equipment Equity Investment Fund Center, will buy the remaining 40%.Established in 1970, DNeX’s businesses include information technology and undersea cables for telecommunications as well as an oil and gas unit, according to its official website.(Updates with share price rise in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Quant Pioneer Dimensional Buys Bonds That Ray Dalio Hates

    (Bloomberg) -- A quant pioneer with $112 billion in fixed income assets is defying doom-mongers like Ray Dalio as it places a bullish wager on interest-rate risk.Spurred by groundbreaking insights on systematic investing from its Nobel Prize-winning adviser Eugene Fama, Dimensional Fund Advisors has been extending duration in its core bond portfolios this year.Fama-inspired research spanning decades of market history over thousands of securities shows longer-dated bonds have plenty to offer now that forward rates are on the march. Thank the combination of a steepening U.S. yield curve and the rising compensation for holding long-term Treasuries, or the term premium.All that is spurring the allocation models that guide David Booth-founded Dimensional to flash buy signals across the asset class.The Austin, Texas-based manager’s conviction adds to the Wall Street divide over the world’s biggest bond market as inflation breaks out and debt burdens swell.“Rising interest rates do not automatically imply a negative return for a bond,” said Dave Plecha, the global head of fixed income at Dimensional, which has some $650 billion in assets overall. “We develop portfolios with higher expected returns than the benchmark and over the years we’ve delivered on that.”Treasuries have taken big hit this year thanks to a sharper-than-expected economic rebound spurred by the rollout of vaccines for Covid 19. While Federal Reserve officials insist inflation will prove transitory, data this month showed U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009. The market-derived outlook for consumer price growth over the next decade, or the breakeven rate, is around 2.4%. In last year’s pandemic crash, it hit as low as 0.47%.That’s prompted the likes of Bridgewater Associates founder Dalio to lambaste the safety of Treasuries and tout the hedging potential of Bitcoin as an alternative, with onetime debt king Bill Gross also among naysayers.But finance legend and Dimensional consultant Fama isn’t buying it.“Companies and governments are issuing tons of debt and they’re all getting snapped up,” said the professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in an interview. “Investors are still buying a lot of bonds.”While the selloff in U.S. government debt has retreated this quarter, the yield curve, as measured by the gap between two- and 10-year yields, remains near the steepest in over five years. The 10-year term premium -- the compensation for the risk of holding longer-dated U.S. debt over rolling shorter-maturity securities -- turned positive in February for the first time since 2018.These moves have increased forward rates, or the expected returns derived from current yields and the interest-rate curve. To Dimensional, that’s a sure-fire signal that longer-dated bonds today offer richer rewards.As a result the firm is running higher interest-rate risk, or duration, than the benchmarks in its core strategy allocations.This includes the some $13 billion DFA Investment Grade Portfolio, which has beaten 80% of its peers over the past three years with an annual return of 6.19%, though it’s underperformed over the past year, according to Bloomberg data. The $6.6 billion DFA Inflation-Protected Securities Portfolio has surpassed 90% of peers with an annual return of 7.08% over the past three.Dimensional’s approach differs from discretionary investors who like to dissect an issuer’s business and model the monetary cycle, and also other fixed-income quants that fixate on factors like quality. It’s all part and parcel of the firm’s old-school philosophy that efficient markets reward investors for risk.In stocks, Dimensional has never wavered from its faith in the value strategy, which the firm helped bring to the masses through its network of financial advisors. After the factor underperformed for almost a decade, that faith is finally being rewarded once again.Pretty PremiumsLooking at past prices as an allocation guide may be beside the point if Wall Street bears are right that Treasuries are in uncharted territory. A surge in inflation could dramatically erode the value of future bond payments, severely undermining potential future returns.But to Plecha in Santa Monica, California, sticking to tried-and-tested rules over the long haul is preferable to trading on unknowable existential bets.“Fama’s work shows that, on average, when yield curves are upwardly sloped, you can expect larger premiums for moving out the curve,” he said. “That tells us to go out and extend duration and collect them.”(Adds market-derived inflation expectations in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.