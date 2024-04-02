Meme Coin Payment At Michigan Trump Rally: Jeo Boden's Strategy

Meme coins have seen a revival in 2024, creating a buzz in the crypto community. The tokens, usually based on internet jokes and memes, are some of the most volatile investments on the market, often fluctuating wildly each day. However, the tokens have still attracted strong investment, often through creative marketing campaigns.

One of the tokens benefitting from meme coin mania is Jeo Boden (BODEN). The project is based on President Joe Biden and makes fun of his demeanor and political stances. The website is filled with poorly drawn images of the president and uses Comic Sans font and memes. The token also has a Trump-based counterpart called Doland Tremp (TREMP). TREMP has failed to reach the same amount of popularity as BODEN.

The project was launched in March for less than $0.0003. The token picked up steam in the meme coin community and went as high as $0.5058 in less than a month. This price increase marked gains of nearly 170,000%. An investment of $250 in BODEN when it launched would be worth over $420,000.

The project is not stopping there. The project's founders are hoping to inspire investors to bring a Jeo Boden sign to a Trump rally in Michigan on April 2. In a post on X, they noted that the reward for bringing a BODEN sign to the rally is 1,000 BODEN, currently worth over $330.

The goal is to potentially get the BODEN sign on TV or even in sight of Trump, which would raise awareness for the token and potentially send the price even higher.

The Trump rally is taking place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump plans to discuss "Biden's Border Bloodbath" ahead of the presidential election in November.

BODEN has used other marketing stunts to gain traction, such as creating a meme bracket challenge in which the winner would get 6,969 BODEN tokens. Users would submit their original BODEN memes for the chance to win.

The rally will be an interesting test to see how devoted BODEN investors are to the project. If a sign is present, it could allow more investors to become aware of the project and propel the price higher.

