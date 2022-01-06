What Do You Meme? Partners with Volunteers of America-Greater New York (VOA-GNY) and Good360 to Donate Over $500,000 Worth of Toys and Games This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What Do You Meme?®, the leading manufacturer of party games has donated a variety of their family games this holiday season to two select charities:

Volunteers of America-Greater New York, a local non-profit that has provided housing, shelter and support to over 30,000 individuals and families this year and Good360, also a non-profit that distributed more than $1 billion in needed goods to help 14 million people in 2021.

"Despite tough supply chain challenges in the wake of the pandemic, our company has been able to donate more than half a million dollars worth of games to families in need in hopes to bring joy and laughter this holiday season," explained Ben Kaplan, Partner of What Do You Meme? "As a company we plan to double that donation next year as part of a larger corporate social responsibility program and charitable giving strategy for 2022 and beyond."

Earlier this year Volunteers of America-Greater New York distributed various What Do You Meme? products to families through their Operation Backpack® community service campaign and Good360's mission is to close the need gap by distributing donated goods to communities around the country via their network of more than 100,000 vetted non-profits. They started distributing the games last month to coincide with the holiday season.

On the heels of this 2021 donation, What Do You Meme? plans to announce an official Corporate Social Responsibility Program in 2022.

About What Do You Meme?®

Founded in 2016 in New York City, What Do You Meme?® is a games and entertainment product company driven by the digital age and inspired by pop culture. The products we make are designed to create joy; either by bringing internet-style, shareable humor from your phone into your life, or bringing the competitive fun to you wherever you are. Beginning with our original breakout hit and #1 Best-Seller What Do You Meme?®, our collection has grown! It now includes a wide array of adult party games as well as family-friendly games, kids' games, outdoor games, and more. We continue to innovate on products that bring people of all generations together.

Story continues

We've sold millions of copies of our games in 45 countries and localized into 13 languages, and we are honored to be considered the category leader in the party game space. We pride ourselves on knowing how to reach our millennial and Gen-Z consumers with products and content that speaks to them like no other Toy & Game brand. As we continue to evolve, we look forward to achieving the same in other categories and verticals.

We operate and sell products in several countries on 5 continents in collaboration with the world's leading retail partners.

What Do You Meme? is on Instagram and TikTok @WhatDoYouMeme.

About Good360

As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with more than 400 socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through our network of more than 100,000 diverse nonprofits, supporting people in need and opening opportunity for all. When we close the gap, we open opportunity: for donors and nonprofits to better serve their communities, for communities to become more resilient and for us all to create less waste. But most of all, we help people to reach their boundless potential. Good360 has distributed more than $11 billion in donated goods in its 38-year history. Learn more at good360.org.

About Volunteers of America-Greater New York

Volunteers of America-Greater New York (VOA-GNY) is an anti-poverty organization that aims to end homelessness in the metropolitan New York area by 2050 by providing housing, health and wealth-building services to our neighbors who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of homelessness. We are the local affiliate of the national organization, Volunteers of America, Inc., and one of the largest providers of human services in Greater New York. Founded in New York City in 1896 as a charity staffed by individuals who volunteered to make service their life work, today VOA-Greater New York has nearly 1,000 paid staff that provide life-changing, often life-saving services through 66 programs in NYC, Westchester County and Northern New Jersey.

Contact:

Scott Goldberg

8473473333

327021@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-do-you-meme-partners-with-volunteers-of-america-greater-new-york-voa-gny-and-good360-to-donate-over-500-000-worth-of-toys-and-games-this-holiday-season-301454974.html

SOURCE What Do You Meme?