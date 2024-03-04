Memecoin Frenzy Reaches a Crescendo on Back of Bitcoin Rally

(Bloomberg) -- It’s memecoin season in the digital-asset market, once again.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some of the most speculative cryptocurrencies introduced in the past few years are trading at record highs. And old favorites such as Dogecoin are outperforming Bitcoin while the original digital asset approaches its peak price reached during the Covid pandemic fueled rally more than two years ago.

Pepe, a frog-themed coin, and Dogwifhat - yes, a dog pictured wearing a hat — have been racking up fresh highs almost daily, according to data tracker CoinGecko. With most memecoins trading around a dollar or less, traders use futures on 1,000 tokens per contract to help magnify price moves. Those futures products for BONK and SHIB are logging billions of dollars in trading volume on exchanges such as Binace, according to Fredrick Collins, chief executive and founder of crypto data platform Velo Data.

“Retail is hearing about the large crypto run-up from the Bitcoin ETFs, and has re-entered the market buying all the cheap coins,” said Jordi Alexander, founder of digital-asset trading firm Selini Capital. “PEPE and WIF are some of the new entrants of this cycle compared to last, as well as BONK. DOGE and SHIB getting a bit of comeback also - the key question is do dogs keep the lead, or is there a faster animal?”

Memecoins have long been a phenomenon among retail crypto investors and promoters, who see the microscopic prices as an opportunity to quickly post huge returns despite the lack of traditional fundamentals. The token Shiba Inu was considered the most popular in the last bull market, while Dogecoin is viewed as the original memecoin by many in the industry. Traders are positioning PEPE, WIF and other newcomers as the next big opportunity.

Story continues

It feels like “the usual bull market sentiment is back where people are eager to trade,” said Annabelle Huang, managing partner at digital-asset investment firm Amber Group.

While prior memecoin rallies tended to indicated the top of the market, some advocates say this time is different, in part because of a change in the Bitcoin code know as the halving.

“It’s just the beginning,” said Ayesha Kiani, chief operating officer at crypto hedge fund MNNC Group. We “still have to go through halving and that’s normally the peak.”

Halving refers to a planned reduction in the rewards Bitcoin miners receive and it happens once every four years or so. In the past, some analysts argued that the halvings benefit Bitcoin’s price.

Read: What Is Bitcoin ‘Halving’ and Does It Push Up the Cryptocurrency’s Price?

“Previous cycles saw projects pushing blockchain as a cure all for many societal and technological challenges,” said Ben Yorke, vice president of crypto exchange WOO X. “Now investors are ignoring those and focusing on what’s really important, the community driven narrative which are a hallmark of memecoins and decentralization in general.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.