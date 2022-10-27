The memes that relentlessly mocked Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar seem to have struck a nerve with the CEO

Zuckerberg shared an updated metaverse avatar image after being widely mocked for a previous version. Mark Zuckerberg

The Meta CEO referenced the memes on a call with investors on Wednesday.

He said the company was doing "leading work" in reference to products and platforms it was building.

Mark Zuckerberg seems to have taken to heart the scathing memes that sprung up in response to his metaverse avatar.

TechCrunch first reported the story, which was based on a call with investors on Wednesday.

During the call, the Meta CEO appeared to defend himself against viral memes that mocked his metaverse avatar earlier this year.

He said: "I know that sometimes when we ship a product, there's a meme where people say, "Hey, you're spending all this money, and you've produced this thing," and it's — I think that that's not really the right way to think about it."

"I think there's a number of different products and platforms that we're building, where we think we're doing leading work that will become… launching consumer products and then eventually mature products at different cadences, different periods of time over the next five to 10 years," he added.

In August, Zuckerberg posted a selfie of an early version of his metaverse avatar in front of the Eiffel Tower on Facebook. Social-media users seized on the image and memes mocking the standard of the preliminary graphics went viral across the internet.

Zuckerberg seemingly responded to the memes by posting a more advanced version of his avatar on his Instagram. In the caption, he admitted the earlier avatar was "basic" and said the photo had been taken very quickly to celebrate a launch. He added that "major updates" were coming to metaverse avatar graphics soon.

Just over a year ago, Zuckerberg announced that his company would rebrand from Facebook to Meta and focus its investments on building the metaverse.

The company reported its latest loss of $3.67 billion for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday

After its earnings announcement, Meta's share price fell by nearly 20% to $104.30 in after-hours trade.

