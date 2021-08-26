U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,400.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,348.00
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.80
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    -0.71 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1110
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.21
    -654.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.44
    -34.09 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.15
    -21.97 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Memex Inc. Reports Q3-2021 Results; On track for Positive Income from Operations for Fiscal 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Memex Inc. ("Memex" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today released financial and operational highlights for its third quarter of 2021 ending June 30, 2021. All results are reported in Canadian dollars. A complete set of its June 30, 2021 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.

Summary financial highlights for the three-months ended June 30, 2021:

  • Memex reported third quarter revenue of $767 thousand versus $554 thousand in the year-ago quarter, a 38% increase and a 13% decline from the prior quarter ending March 31, 2021;

  • Third quarter bookingsi, totalled $425 thousand versus $471 thousand in the year-ago period, a 10% decrease;

  • Finished the quarter with $763 thousand in project backlogii, down 39% from September 30, 2020;

  • Gross margin was 78.0% for the period compared to 87.3% for the year-ago period;

  • Cash generated from operations (before changes in non-cash items) of $146 thousand was a $120 thousand improvement from the $26 thousand in cash generated from operations in the same period a year ago;

  • Income from operations for the period of $88 thousand was a $40 thousand improvement from the same period a year ago, and a $97 thousand decline from the prior quarter (Q2-2021);

  • Net and comprehensive loss for the period of $43 thousand ($0.000 per share) was down from the $52 thousand ($0.000 per share) net and comprehensive income for the same period a year ago; and

  • $757 thousand in working capital (excluding unearned revenue) at June 30, 2021 is very comparable to the $780 thousand working capital at September 30, 2020; cash on hand has improved to $748 thousand from $549 thousand at September 30, 2020.

Summary financial highlights for the nine-months ended June 30, 2021:

  • $2.22 million in revenue for the nine-month period versus $1.75 million in the year-ago period (a 26% increase);

  • Bookingsi totalled $1.77 million versus $1.88 million in the same period a year ago, a 6% decrease;

  • Gross margin was 79.7% for the current year-to-date compared to 73.1% for the year-ago period;

  • Cash generated from operations in the first three quarters of 2021 (before changes in non-cash items) of $255 thousand, was an $875 thousand improvement from the first nine months of fiscal 2020; and

  • Net and comprehensive loss for the current year-to-date of $32 thousand ($0.000 per share), is a $706 thousand improvement from the $738 thousand loss ($0.0005 loss per share) for the same period a year ago.

Management commentary:

"Although bookings were down during the quarter, we were still able to deliver on our customer commitments to produce another profitable quarter from operations and to stay on track for our first-ever year of positive income from operations," said Memex CFO Ed Crymble. "Our quarter-ended cash position was the highest we've seen in the last two years after another cash-positive quarter, and we continue to see strong interest in MERLIN, as the U.S. economy grows."

Selected financial information:

For the

Three-months periods ended

June 30

Nine-months periods ended

June 30

(Canadian dollars - in thousands except per share and margin%)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

$

767

$

554

+ 38%

$

2,215

$

1,752

+ 26%

Bookingsi

$

425

$

471

- 10%

$

1,770

$

1,879

- 6%

Gross margin %

78.0%

87.3%

- 11%

79.7%

73.1%

+ 9%

Operating expenses

$

510

$

436

+ 17%

$

1,587

$

1,917

- 17%

Cash provided (utilized) in operations1

$

146

$

26

+ 462%

$

256

$

( 620)

+ 133%

Net & comprehensive income (loss) - period

$

(43)

$

52

- 183%

$

(32)

$

( 738)

+ 96%

Basic & diluted income (loss)/share - period

$

(0.000)

$

0.000

&harr; 0%

$

0.000

$

( 0.005)

+ 96%

  1. Before changes in non-cash working capital balances.

As at

(Canadian dollars - in thousands except WC ratio)

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Cash on hand

$

748

$

549

Current assets

$

1,147

$

1,140

Total assets

$

1,607

$

1,692

Current liabilities

$

1,470

$

1,407

Working capital* (excl. unearned rev)

$

757

$

780

Working capital ratio**

2.94 to 1

3.17 to 1

Backlogii

$

763

$

1,252

* Working Capital = current assets - current liabilities less unearned rev

** Working Capital ratio = current assets / current liabilities less unearned rev

About Memex Inc.

Established in 1992, Memex grew to be an industry leader in Industry Internet of Things (IIoT) through the development of MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity. Memex is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise.

Our persistent pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenge's manufacturers face. We made it our mission to, "successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future." As the global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor."

The MERLIN Tempus Suite provides effective quantification and management of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by revealing hidden capacity using real-time objective data. Further, it offers sustainable benefits that enable world-class OEE such as reducing costs, incorporating strategies for continuous LEAN improvement, and boosting bottom-line financial performance. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Ed Crymble, Chief Financial Officer
905-635-1540
investor.relations@memexOEE.com

David McPhail, President & CEO
905-635-1540
investor.relations@memexOEE.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
647-977-9264
sean@sophiccapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­i & ii These non-IFRS financial measures are identified, defined and reconciled to their closest IFRS measures, revenue and unearned revenue, within our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, in the section "Other Financial Measures." That MD&A is available at www.sedar.com under our company profile.

SOURCE: Memex Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661421/Memex-Inc-Reports-Q3-2021-Results-On-track-for-Positive-Income-from-Operations-for-Fiscal-2021

Recommended Stories

  • RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

    TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021. Reported earnings were $3.5 billion, up 58% compared with the third quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $3.6 billion, up 56%.

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Top Dividend Stocks for September 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for September.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • TD Beats Estimates With Economic Rebound Boosting Canadian Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s focus on consumer banking paid off last quarter, with a reopening of the economy in Canada boosting lending results. Net income in the lender’s Canadian retail segment rose 68% to C$2.13 billion ($1.69 billion), helped by a 7.7% gain in person loans, according to a statement Thursday. Overall profit for the fiscal third quarter topped analysts’ estimates.The comeback of the Canadian economy in recent months, even as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers, has spurre

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.