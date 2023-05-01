Memiontec Holdings' (Catalist:TWL) 56% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Memiontec Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:TWL) share price has soared 275% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 36% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Memiontec Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Memiontec Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 89% per year. The average annual share price increase of 55% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 77.71.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Memiontec Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was 281%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Memiontec Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 0.8%. That includes the value of the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 56% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Memiontec Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Memiontec Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

