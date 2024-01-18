Do Memiontec Holdings' (Catalist:TWL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Memiontec Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Memiontec Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 44%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Memiontec Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 56% to S$54m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Catalist:TWL Earnings and Revenue History January 18th 2024

Since Memiontec Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$64m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Memiontec Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Memiontec Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 77%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$49m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Memiontec Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Memiontec Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Memiontec Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Memiontec Holdings (including 1 which is concerning).

