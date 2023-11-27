Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Memiontec Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$3.8m ÷ (S$43m - S$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Memiontec Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 3.7% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Memiontec Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Memiontec Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Memiontec Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Memiontec Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 33%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, Memiontec Holdings has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Memiontec Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 72% to shareholders over the last three years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

