Memiontec Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:TWL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 9.9% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Memiontec Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Memiontec Holdings is:

15% = S$3.2m ÷ S$22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Memiontec Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Memiontec Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Memiontec Holdings saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Memiontec Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 21% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Memiontec Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Memiontec Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%), Memiontec Holdings hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Memiontec Holdings has been paying dividends for four years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Memiontec Holdings has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Memiontec Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

