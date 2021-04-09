U.S. markets closed

MemoDefend Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Marketing By Kevin
·17 min read

MemoDefend is a natural memory loss support supplement with high profile ingredients like Hawthorn, Garlic, Olive, Hibiscus, Buchu, Juniper, Green Tea, Vitamin C, and Niacin to name a few, but does the Memo Defend formula actually protect the brain function for long term healthy memory capacity or is it a giant fraud with negative side effects?

Chicago, IL, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Memo Defend is a dietary supplement that claims to help older adults recover from total memory loss using a variety of high powered natural ingredients that all have desirable qualities and brain function boosting properties.

By taking Memo Defend daily, you can purportedly reverse memory loss, eliminate degenerative brain conditions, and enjoy other powerful benefits.

“Thomas Taylor” is the inventor of MemoDefend, according to the product page for the supplement. He begins the site with a straightforward explanation of his background. This is something we love to see. While the creator of a supplement isn’t the only thing that matters, we always like to see supplements with a clear source from established researchers. Taylor claims to be a “long time researcher,” and he says that Memo Defend was a result of his research into memory and “healthy brain function.” Like he explains, all people should be able to access their memory and use their brain to its full capacity, and he wanted to create a supplement to address the memory problems experienced by millions.

Taylor goes on to explain five different strategies to improve memory, enhance recall, and optimize the function of the brain. He says that getting more sleep, laughing frequently, avoiding dangerous substances, drinking lots of water, and frequently reading aloud are all ways that men and women can improve the health and function of their brains. There’s really no denying the validity of these claims. Doing these five things can significantly improve your cognitive capability and memory. Scientific research in the past four decades has consistently found that this is the case.

As Taylor outlines, his “life-time vision” is to create a society where every person enjoys a “healthy and strong memory.” He claims to have conducted multiple trials about the key natural ingredients that make up the patented Memo Defend formula. Hawthorn, Olive, Hibiscus, Green Tea, and Juniper are the main ingredients listed on the official website for this product, although additional side ingredients may be present. Thomas Taylor claims that his formula is a “work of art.” The goal of our research was to figure out whether or not this formula is really so revolutionary.

Keep reading to learn the truth behind the sales pitch for Memo Defend. We are automatically skeptical of any supplement that claims to improve the memory and cognitive function of people. However, some research has nevertheless led researchers to conclude that certain supplements can help people improve brain power and function.

Does Memo Defend really work? How does Memo Defend work? Find out everything you need to know about this memory supplement today in our review.

What is MemoDefend?

Memo Defend is a nutritional supplement marketed to older adults dealing with dementia, degenerative brain disease, and memory loss.

If you or a loved one is dealing with any of these cognitive conditions, then Memo Defend markets itself as a solution. The supplement claims to have helped “84,500 people” around the world restore their memory – even if they have serious brain conditions.

In fact, the person who created MemoDefend claims his mom “came back from total memory loss” after taking Memo Defend. The creator’s mom could barely remember the names of her children. After taking Memo Defend, her memory started to “came back.”

Although it is important to know that there’s no scientific evidence that a nutritional supplement can cure dementia, eliminate Alzheimer’s, or restore memory loss caused by degenerative brain disease. So how does Memo Defend work? What does the supplement do? Let’s take a closer look at how MemoDefend impacts your brain.


How Does Memo Defend Work?

Memo Defend claims to help anyone restore their memory “regardless of their current mental condition.”

According to the official Memo Defend website, take two capsules of Memo Defend daily, and the ingredients go to work to help restore your memory, eliminate brain disease, and reverse signs of degenerative brain conditions.

Better yet, Memo Defend claims to work without dietary changes, exercise, or medication, although it is recommended. The first step is to make one change to your life: start taking Memo Defend.

In fact, MemoDefend even claims to help people who you may think are “too far gone” for treatment. Here’s how the makers of Memo Defend describe their supplement and its effects:

“You’ll be shocked at how quickly your quality of life will improve, even in cases where you thought the patient was simply ‘too far gone.”

The sales page is filled with stories of people who helped their older relatives eliminate brain disease using the ingredients in MemoDefend.

The Story Behind MemoDefend

MemoDefend was created by a 53-year old San Francisco-based man named Thomas Taylor.

Thomas watched his mom struggle with memory loss. His mom barely remembered the names of her own children. Doctors recommended drugs and other treatments. However, Thomas wanted to try alternative therapies.

The memory problem reached a breaking point and he had to come up with an all natural solution. Thomas’s mom almost roasted Thomas’s 10-year old daughter Sophie alive. Here’s how Thomas explains the incident:

“Mom had been babysitting Sophie while my wife and I went out to run some last-minute errands….when my phone started buzzing with a number I didn’t recognize…it was the San Francisco Fire Department.”

Thomas’s mom and daughter were in the hospital. Firefighters had pulled the two out of the home.

Thomas’s mom had been making fried chicken. She finished making it, then fed it to Sophie – but she forgot to shut off the stove. The oil in the skillet eventually burst, splattering boiling oil everywhere. Making things worse, Thomas’s Mom splashed water onto the fire, spraying oil into Sophie’s face. She nearly burned Thomas’s daughter alive.

Thomas described it as one of the worst moments of his life. His daughter had bandages wrapped around her face. Sophie may need skin grafts over one-third of her face.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed Thomas’s mom with “an advanced form of memory loss.” Doctors did not describe it as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. However, the doctor claimed it was “quite severe.” A specialist later confirmed the diagnosis. That specialist told Thomas and his mom it was a degenerative brain disease: it would continue getting worse.

Doctors prescribed pills to Thomas’s mom. They told Thomas he should put her into a nursing home for her own safety.

Thomas knew he needed to help his mom, but he didn’t trust doctors.

He started researching natural cures for Alzheimer’s, degenerative brain disease, and memory loss. He stumbled upon some of the ingredients in Memo Defend.

After giving these ingredients to his mom, Thomas witnessed her make a full recovery from her memory loss condition. Despite suffering from a serious brain disease, Thomas’s mom purportedly “came back” from memory loss, restoring all her memories within weeks of taking Memo Defend.

Motivated by his mom’s treatment's success, Thomas decided to sell the formula to the rest of the world. He calls it Memo Defend, and it’s available for anyone to order online today.

What Does MemoDefend Do?

Memo Defend seems to work by flooding your body with antioxidants that support healthy inflammation.

MemoDefend contains vitamin C, for example, which is one of the best-known and most common antioxidants in the natural world. You get vitamin C from fruits and other foods. Studies show that diets rich in vitamin C are linked with a lower risk of disease.

By taking Memo Defend daily, you give your body antioxidants that neutralize free radicals throughout your body and mind, which could support healthy inflammation.

Memo Defend also contains a significant dose of vitamin B12. Many older adults have a vitamin B12 deficiency. They don’t get enough vitamin B12, and this leads to various physical and cognitive effects. Your body needs vitamin B12 to produce red blood cells. If you don’t get enough vitamin B12, then you could experience various effects.

People who are vegan or vegetarian are at a particularly high risk of developing vitamin B12 deficiency. The only natural sources of vitamin B12 are in meat. There are no plant-based sources. If you are an older adult or vegetarian or vegan, your doctor may recommend taking a vitamin B12 supplement to support healthy aging.

Because of these effects, MemoDefend claims to reverse memory loss in older adults “regardless of their current mental condition,” including patients who you may think are past the point for ordinary treatment.

Memo Defend Ingredients

MemoDefend makers disclose the full list of ingredients upfront, although a proprietary formula hides most dosages. We know the names of ingredients within Memo Defend, but we don’t know the dosages of most of those ingredients.

In any case, here is the full list of ingredients in Memo Defend:

  • 60mg of vitamin C (67% DV)

  • 2.5mg of niacin (16% DV)

  • 5mg of vitamin B6 (294%)

  • 100mcg of folate (25% DV)

  • 100mcg of vitamin B12 (4,167% DV)

620mg of a proprietary blend with Hawthorne leaf and powder, garlic bulb, olive leaf, hibiscus flower, buchu leaf, uva ursi leaf, juniper berry, and green tea leaf extract.

Other ingredients including bovine gelatin (to create the capsule) and microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide (as fillers, preservatives, and binders to keep the formula together and stable)


Scientific Evidence for Memo Defend

Just like almost all other natural health supplements, MemoDefend has not completed any clinical trials to verify it reverses memory loss disease or degenerative brain disease. Also it is important to know upfront that the company has not tested the formula for safety on any humans or animals.

Thomas claims his formula reversed his mom’s degenerative brain disease. Doctors diagnosed her with an advanced form of memory loss that was getting worse every day, yet Thomas claims he eliminated this disease using the ingredients in Memo Defend. Just know if that were entirely true, it would be one of the biggest medical breakthroughs in decades so take these suggestions with a grain of salt in some ways as it would be celebrated in every peer-reviewed journal as a breakthrough treatment for dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other memory loss disorders.

Thomas claims he did not publish his research in any peer-reviewed journals because “big pharma” wants to suppress the cure. Big pharmaceutical companies make too much money from brain drugs, and they deliberately suppress supplements like MemoDefend. Obviously, the MemoDefend supplement ingredients are what this is alluding to that each of them have been individually studied for their effectiveness towards enhancing the brain function and capacity.

Instead of releasing studies on its specific formula, Memo Defend cites 20 studies performed on individual ingredients within the formula. These formulas were performed by third parties and used different dosages than what we see in Memo Defend. Some of the studies showed the ingredients could support cognition. However, none of the studies showed that MemoDefend could cure Alzheimer’s, reverse degenerative brain disease, or improve memory recall in any way.


The biggest ingredient in Memo Defend is vitamin B12. MemoDefend gives you over 4,000% of your daily recommended dose of vitamin B12. Many older adults suffer from vitamin B12 deficiency. This deficiency is linked with various effects of aging. Low vitamin B12 levels are linked to cognitive dysfunction, dementia, cardiovascular disease, and osteoporosis, among other conditions. Because of these effects, many aging experts recommend that older adults take a vitamin B12 supplement. You can get vitamin B12 from any vitamin B12 supplement or multivitamin, most of which have similar doses to what we see in MemoDefend.

As Harvard Health explains, vitamin B12 deficiency can be sneaky but harmful. Your body needs vitamin B12 to make red blood cells, nerves, DNA and perform other crucial functions. If you don’t get enough vitamin B12, it can lead to a range of physical and mental conditions – including everything from memory loss to delusions and incontinence. If you are concerned about a loved one’s vitamin B12 levels, ask a doctor if Memo Defend can supply the right amount of vitamin B12 and the supplementation is the right option.

Memo Defend also contains a smaller dose of vitamin C (67% of your Daily Value). Some studies show that vitamin C is linked to dementia and cognitive performance as you age. Vitamin C is one of the most abundant natural antioxidants in the world. Studies show that people who have a diet rich in vitamin C tend to have a lower risk of age-related disease than vitamin C deficient people. Vitamin C plays a role in skin health and other visible effects of aging. Many skin creams and anti-aging supplements contain vitamin C to help you look younger.

In this 2017 study published in Nutrients, researchers analyzed the connection between vitamin C and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that vitamin C had a neuroprotective role by trapping free radicals (compounds in your body that cause inflammation). By trapping free radicals, vitamin C can mitigate neuroinflammation (inflammation of the brain) while providing other benefits. If you aren’t getting enough vitamin C daily (say, through fruits and other sources), you may need to take a vitamin C supplement.

Memo Defend contains a blend of herbal extracts at optimal dosages. The first listed ingredient in the proprietary formula is Hawthorn extract. Hawthorn extract is found in nootropic supplements, anti-aging supplements, and other formulas. Some studies show it has anti-aging properties. Like vitamin C, hawthorn extract appears to target free radicals within your body and mind, supporting healthy inflammation.

The other herbal extracts in Memo Defend, like buchu leaf and uva ursi extract, do seem to be included at lower than dosages used in some studies so it may not significantly impact the body or mind but can trust that the MemoDefend company tested their formula for optimal dosages. Again, no major studies have outright validated these ingredients' use to treat degenerative brain disease or memory loss disorders.

Overall, the ingredients in Memo Defend could support healthy aging. However, there’s no direct evidence that the supplement can absolutely reverse memory loss disorders, cure Alzheimer’s disease, or eliminate degenerative brain disease, as the official Memo Defend website likes to paint the picture of doing so. The dosages for most ingredients are potent and should have real benefits in due time as all users should be safe in that there will be no negative side effects to worry about given the testing of purity and potency in each MemoDefend pill.

Memo Defend Pricing

Memo Defend is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops to $59 or $49 per bottle when ordering 3 or 6 bottles.


Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Memo Defend Refund Policy

A 60-day refund policy backs memo Defend.

If you do not reverse your or a loved one’s memory loss condition within two months of taking Memo Defend, or if you’re unhappy with the results of the formula for any reason, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Who Created Memo Defend?

Memo Defend was created by a 53-year old San Francisco man named Thomas Taylor. Thomas searched for alternative degenerative brain disease treatments for his mom, then stumbled upon the ingredients in MemoDefend. Thomas’s mom made a full recovery from her advanced memory loss condition, and Thomas wanted to sell his formula to the world to help others.

Thomas does not disclose his medical experience, nutritional supplement qualifications, ingredient sources, or other information. Memo Defend appears to be manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the makers of Memo Defend via the following:

  • Email: contact@memodefend.com

Final Word

Memo Defend is a nutritional supplement sold exclusively online through MemoDefend.com. The supplement claims to target cognitive disorders like memory loss, helping older adults overcome memory loss and resume living a normal life. While it is safe to echo that there's no real substantial evidence that MemoDefend prevents, treats, or reverses degenerative brain disease in any way, there is no denying that using natural supplementation day in and day out can make a difference in one's ability to function and benefit from the use of these brain boosting catalysts. The Memo Defend contains ingredients like vitamin B12 and vitamin C that could support healthy cognitive aging in some ways.

All in all, Memo Defend is both completely pure and 100% effective according to the official company website. We aren’t quite ready to argue that the product comes with 100% effectiveness. We don’t believe that any supplement can be completely effective; every formula will affect different people in different ways. We can attest to the fact that Memo Surge is sourced locally from organic growers who do not use herbicides, which is a great sign for consumers who don’t want unnatural pesticides entering their bodies.

Reviews for Memo Defend have been relatively mixed but slanted toward the positive side of the spectrum. Put more simply, most reviewers on the internet claim that the supplement did help them improve their memory. We urge readers to recall the memory tips and tricks included at the beginning of the Memo Defend website, as following these lifestyle tips can help to naturally improve your health and brain function.

A 60-day refund policy backs memo Defend. If you don’t experience noticeable benefits within two months of taking Memo Defend, then you are entitled to a complete refund. Visit the official website to learn more or to buy Memo Defend directly.

Official Website - https://memodefend.com/video.php

Contact Details: Memo Defend

contact@memodefend.com

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: contact@memodefend.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

CONTACT: Kevin Mahoney 708-247-1324 info@marketingbykevin.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed to another record as investors shrugged off concern over inflation and focused on prospects for an economic rebound. Treasuries fell, while the dollar advanced.The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 and posted its third-straight weekly rally -- the longest winning streak since October. Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for this year. Honeywell International Inc. led gains in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on an analyst upgrade. Boeing Co. retreated after grounding dozens of 737 Max jets to repair an electrical flaw that emerged in recently delivered models.Equities extended a surge from their March 2020 lows to about 85% as Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that policy will remain supportive. Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the Fed is looking for evidence on whether it’s reaching the goals on price stability and employment before adjusting rates. Still, a report showing the rise in producer prices added fuel to the debate about the path of inflation.“It’s noisy data,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “It’s important to remember the positive elements of what is actually happening -- prices are going up because we’re getting demand back together.”These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 climbed 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1904.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.65 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $59.32 a barrel.Gold slid 0.7% to $1,742.83 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.