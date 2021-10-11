U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

Memorandum of Understanding between "SWCC" and "Cummins Arabia" for hydrogen production: To meet the challenges of climate change with alternative energy

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Cummins Saudi Arabia Company Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding on developing a hydrogen gas production plant, on the concluding day of WETEX 2021.

Memorandum of Understanding between &quot;SWCC&quot; and &quot;Cummins Arabia&quot; for hydrogen production: To meet the challenges of climate change with alternative energy.
Memorandum of Understanding between "SWCC" and "Cummins Arabia" for hydrogen production: To meet the challenges of climate change with alternative energy.

The Corporation intends to implement this project in the context of its commitment to developing innovative sustainable solutions for the water industry sector globally. This initiative is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 of adopting clean energy in its projects and diversifying its economic resources to lead the world in the production of alternative energy. With the financial ability of Cummins to deploy large-scale hydrogen projects, backed by global presence, mass production facilities, and the active participation in different global energy councils (such as hydrogen councils), makes the company a trusted player to meet the needs of the growing hydrogen economy.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by His Excellency the Executive Director of Investments - Mr. Issam bin Abdullah Al-Jarba on behalf of SWCC and by Mr. Amit Deshpande, Managing Director, Cummins Arabia. This comes in line with the Kingdom's approach to cooperate in the production of clean hydrogen and establish a joint fund to innovate related technologies. A step to activate the circular carbon economy, to support strategic efforts and an outstanding commitment to confront climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

The memorandum, which came on the sidelines of Dubai Expo 2020, included strengthening cooperation in engineering and research consultancy, and training in renewable energy. This is within the framework of Desalination's direction as an industrial entity active in economic development - to tackle the challenges posed by global climate change by innovating practical solutions that employ modern and promising technologies and reduce carbon emissions; developing hydrogen gas production facilities and adopting hydrogen as an energy source; and to support the transformation of the water industry into a safe industry that is more committed to the environment and at a lower cost for the industrial and civil sectors.

The MoU moves the economy one step closer to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 with large projects that adopt hydrogen energy for carbon-free sustainable societies. And departments like Saline Water Conversion Corporation supporting the development of hydrogen as a source of energy is a contributing factor in reshaping global energy chains and helping energy production in an environmentally friendly manner by reducing emissions.

About Cummins:

Through research and innovation, Cummins has been at the forefront of low-carbon technologies. With its 70+ years of Electrolysis and 25 years plus fuel cell production expertise Cummins has built a diverse Hydrogen Technology portfolio and is a leader in Battery, Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Production Technologies. Hydrogen Technology | Cummins Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656590/Cummins_Arabia.jpg

Contact:
Maninder Kaur
Marketing Manager
sm888@cummins.com
+971 561996499

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorandum-of-understanding-between-swcc-and-cummins-arabia-for-hydrogen-production-to-meet-the-challenges-of-climate-change-with-alternative-energy-301396628.html

SOURCE Cummins Arabia

    A new river of lava belched Saturday from the La Palma volcano, spreading more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where over 1,000 buildings have already been engulfed or badly damaged by streams of molten rock. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight gave birth to a new lava stream that started to follow a similar path down the Cumbre Vieja ridge toward the western shore of the island to the ocean. Authorities said the new lava flow is within the area that was hastily evacuated following the Sept. 19 eruption, when 6,000 residents were forced to flee their homes and farms.