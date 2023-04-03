U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.63
    -2.68 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,510.32
    +236.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,099.89
    -122.01 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.38
    -8.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +4.95 (+6.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.80
    +15.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    -0.0620 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4810
    -0.3160 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,987.15
    -142.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.47
    +6.04 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Memorandum of Understanding Between Swift Day Surgery, Hemocure and Forte Healthcare

Forte Healthcare
·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Swift Day Surgery recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hemocure and Forte Healthcare to drive the creation of a centre of excellence for fistula and haemorrhoids minimally invasive treatments using Biolitec lasers in Dubai.

Forte Healthcare, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture
Forte Healthcare, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

Fig: (Left to right) Mr. Karan Rekhi from Forte Healthcare, Mr. Detlev Berndt, Managing Director from Swift Day Surgery, and Dr. Mohammed Magdy CEO of Hemocure.

The MoU establishes the role of the industry leaders in developing a roadmap to provide world-class medical services for the treatment of fistula and haemorrhoids. The centre will offer high-quality care with specialised services, including proctology, vascular, gastroenterology, gynaecology, aesthetic dermatology and plastic surgery. Swift Day Surgery's mission is to provide international state of art quality services at affordable price.

Swift Day Surgery Center will be using state of art technology including from Biolitec, which is one of the world's leading medical technology provider for minimally invasive solution. Biolitec lasers are used in multiple disciplines; the advantage of using these lasers is low post-operative pain, no special wound hygiene measures and low operative time of an average only 20 minutes. The name implies to this treatment protocol, of providing a painfree procedure with a swift turnaround time. The Group has their first center named La Clinica - Milan and the second is Swift Day Surgery in Dubai. The group envisions to have many more centre of excellence across the globe.

Mr. Detlev Berndt, Managing Director from Swift Day Surgery said: "We expect to bring a bespoke service to patients of Swift Day Surgery in Dubai. Leveraging high-tech healthcare innovation and highly specialised medical professionals, we aim to deliver a more comfortable patient experience with a range of minimally invasive procedures including treatment of fistula, haemorrhoids, varicose veins."

Hemocure currently owns and operates 20 clinics across Cairo, Egypt and has conducted over 50 workshops to educate Physicians on the usage of Biolitec lasers and efficiently treating the disease with the lowest downtime. With proven success and patient demand, the team has now joined forces with Swift Day Surgery to launch minimally invasive fistula and haemorrhoid treatments, improving accessibility for patients based in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Mohammed Magdy CEO of Hemocure said: "We are delighted to bring our services closer to the patient's point of need by establishing a Centre of Excellence for fistula and haemorrhoid day procedures in Dubai. By partnering with Swift Day Surgery and Forte Healthcare, we aim to share knowledge, expertise and resources to ensure our patients receive optimum care cost-effectively."

Mr. Karan Rekhi from Forte Healthcare quotes: "As we work with our partners towards establishing the Centre of Excellence, we commit to bringing high specialised and trained physicians to Dubai to lead the provision of efficient and convenient patient care."

All day procedures will take place at Swift Day Surgery Center, a premium facility designed to offer care and comfort. The centre is led by a highly specialised team of physicians, equipped with the latest medical technology and in compliance with Global Accreditation and International Standards.

The new centre is based in Jumeirah and is now operational.

About Forte Healthcare

Forte Healthcare is a specialized healthcare business planner and consultancy firm established in the UAE. With an excellent track record our team for over 23 years of active start-up experience in diversified sectors including healthcare, real estate & property development, and hospitality.

Media Contact:
Forte Healthcare
https://www.forte-healthcare.com/

SOURCE: Forte Healthcare



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/747335/Memorandum-of-Understanding-Between-Swift-Day-Surgery-Hemocure-and-Forte-Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘King Kong’ of Weight-Loss Drugs Is Coming

    Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could outpace Ozempic as the most powerful treatment on the market. To develop it, the drug company needed to overhaul long-held but failing practices.

  • FTC Rejects Illumina’s $7 Billion Deal for Cancer-Test Developer Grail

    The agency said the combination would hurt competition for cancer-detection tests while raising prices.

  • Apellis (APLS) Kindles Acquisition Interest Per Bloomberg

    Per a Bloomberg article, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is considering a possible buyout by larger pharma companies.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Lowers Cut To Medicare Advantage Payments In 2024

    The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower-than-expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its phasing in payment changes for privatized Medicare plans over the next three years — and estimated that insurers would see an average 3.32% payment increase, or $13.8 billion, in 2024 compared to 2023 The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it expected total payments for next year to rise by 3.3%

  • EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Starts Phase 1/2A Trial For Its Alzheimer's Immunotherapy Vaccine

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has initiated a Phase 1/2A trial for its immunotherapy vaccine (ALZN002) to treat mild to moderate dementia of Alzheimer’s type. What Happened: The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared with a placebo in 20-30 subjects with mild to moderate morbidity. The primary goal of this trial is to determine an appropriate dose of ALZN002 for a larger Phase 2B efficacy and safety trial, which Alzamend expec

  • Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment

    When the 81-year-old retiree in Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she decided to have just part of her breast removed and skipped some treatment to keep her dance card full. More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care.

  • Older Weightlifters Need More Protein. How to Figure Out How Much.

    Seniors aren't as good at digesting protein, which helps in the repairment of muscles, as younger people.

  • Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

    The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported. "Real-world data is what we need to make a lot of decisions about the effectiveness of medications and looking really at a much broader population than most clinical trials can cover," Dr. Nina Silverberg, director of the NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers program, said in an interview.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Western Digital Suffers Network Security Breach; Likely To Affect Operations As It Initiates Remedial Measures

    Om Monday, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) updated on a network security incident involving some of its systems. On March 26, 2023, Western Digital identified a network security breach involving Western Digital's systems. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident. Also Read: Dish Yet To Clarify On Ransomware Attack Two Weeks Ago, Likely To Impact Beyond 10M Customers With No Easy Path To Recovery Western Digital implemented r

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • Investors Heavily Search Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in Nvidia (NVDA): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Nvidia (NVDA) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Lockheed Martin Bags Multiple-Year Production Contract From US Army; Selected As Preferred Bidder For Australia's JP9102

    Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) has secured a multiple-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and HELLFIRE missiles from the U.S. army. The contract offers three additional follow-on awards starting in late 2023, allowing for a total contract value of up to $4.5 billion over the next four years. The Program Year 1 (PY1) award has a total value of $439 million. The project will provide JAGM and HELLFIRE procurement and production support for the U.S. Army and internatio

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.