Memorial Day 2023 is three days away—shop these 60+ sales now

Memorial Day weekend 2023 is here and we are in full summer shopping mode. With tons of epic Memorial Day sales available right now it is the best time to save on all your summer 2023 essentials including patio furniture, grills, pool must-haves, warm-weather fashion and heaps more. Whether you're after the best deals on big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses or savings on seasonal products we love, we have all bases covered with Memorial Day deals you can shop this weekend.

Shop Memorial Day deals at Amazon

When is Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 29. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

Shop our favorite Memorial Day deals

The best Memorial Day patio furniture deal: Sand & Stable Norris 52-Inch Outdoor Loveseat

This loveseat is the perfect addition to your patio and it's on sale now at Wayfair.

Add a touch of comfort to your outdoor space with the Sand & Stable Norris 52-inch outdoor loveseat, currently on sale for just $309.99 at Wayfair thanks to a rare 66% markdown. The patio piece is made from solid acacia wood and comes with gray cushions with removable and machine-washable covers for easy cleaning.

$309.99 at Wayfair (Save $609.01)

The best Memorial Day appliance deal: Frigidaire Gallery GRQC2255BF Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator

Update your kitchen with this sleek refrigerator on sale for Memorial Day.

If you're in the market for some new kitchen or laundry appliances, Memorial Day is the perfect time to shop. Right now you can pick up our favorite refrigerator, the Frigidaire Gallery GRQC2255BF, for $1,500 off at Best Buy bringing the total price to just $2,299.99. In testing we loved that this model had near-perfect temperatures and a custom-temp compartment coupled with tons of great extra features.

$2,299.99 at Best Buy (Save $1,500)

The best Memorial Day mattress deal: Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress

Sink into dreamy savings with this Cocoon by Sealy mattress on sale now for Memorial Day 2023.

With tons of early Memorial Day mattress sales live, now is the perfect time to give your bedroom an update. One dreamy option is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, down from $1,079 to just $699 for the queen size. In testing we were fans of the sleepers' medium-firmness and found it to be an especially great choice for back sleepers.

From $399 at Cocoon by Sealy (Save $220 to $490)

What stores have Memorial Day sales?

Whether you're after the perfect MDW outfit (white jeans, anyone?) or some bigger-ticket home essentials you can score on a serious budget, we have every corner covered. To kick off summer 2023 on the right foot, consider shopping deals at Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and Macy's—check out all of our favorite Memorial Day markdowns below.

The best seasonal Memorial Day sales

Save on grills, patio furniture and outdoor rugs

These Memorial Day deals will help you transform your outside space on a budget.

Amazon: In the market for Memorial Day decor, barbecue essentials or outdoor patio furniture? Amazon has tons of affordable options on all that and more—find Memorial Day deals across all categories right now.

Frontgate: Hosting backyard gatherings this summer? Head to Frontgate to save up to $2,200 on outdoor furniture sets this Memorial Day weekend.

Lowe's: If you're hosting this Memorial Day Weekend, Lowe's can help you get your backyard in tip-top shape. Shop deals on everything from gas grills and patio furniture sets to lawn mowers and outdoor lighting right now.

Solo Stove: Solo Stove makes one of the best fire pits we’ve ever tested and you can get the Bonfire for $150 off for Memorial Day 2023.

The Home Depot: Browse Home Depot's Memorial Day offers to save big on grills, patio furniture and more, plus save up to 20% on select outdoor essentials for a limited time only.

Walmart: Looking for affordable summer essentials? Shop Walmart's Memorial Day sale to scoop stellar rollbacks on patio furniture, pool toys, home goods, kitchen tools and so much more.

The best home and kitchen Memorial Day sales

Browse discounts on appliances, furniture and more

Furnish your home with savings this Memorial Day 2023—shop the best furniture and appliance deals now.

AJ Madison: Memorial Day markdowns are officially here at AJ Madison. Shop the sale today to save up to 45% on top-rated kitchen and laundry appliances while supplies last.

Appliances Connection: Give your kitchen or laundry room an update by shopping the best appliance deals at Appliances Connection. Enjoy savings of up to 50% off plus free shipping on select ranges, refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves and more during the current Memorial Day sale.

Ashley Furniture: Looking to spruce up your home? Shop Ashley Furniture now to score limited-time deals on living room sets, bedroom essentials and outdoor furniture this Memorial Day.

Best Buy: If you're after new appliances, Best Buy is a great place is start. The mega retailer has markdowns on refrigerators, dishwashers and more, plus plenty of discounts on top-rated tech including headphones, laptops and smart TVs.

HexClad: The makers of some of our favorite cookware sets are letting you save 30% on pot, pans and more kitchen essentials.

HSN: Snag $10 off your first purchase of $20 or more when you enter the coupon code HSN2023 at checkout.

iRobot: Make your cleaning routine easier with robot vacuums, mops, air purifiers and more. Save up to $300 on select iRobot bundles for Memorial Day 2023.

Maytag: If you haven't heard the good word, May is Maytag Month and it's the time to save 30% on high-quality appliances. Shop deals on kitchen appliances, washing machines and more all month long.

Ruggable: Now through Tuesday, May 30, save as much as 20% on Ruggable's washable rugs. You'll be able to shop the savings on the retailer's main site and Ruggable's Amazon storefront when you enter coupon code MD23 at checkout.

The best mattress and bedding Memorial Day sales

Shop Tuft & Needle, Saatva and Cocoon by Sealy

Shop the best Memorial Day mattress sales today at Tuft & Needle, Saatva and more.

Allswell: We think the affordable hybrid Allswell mattress is one of the best mattresses under $800. Score 15% off the best-selling Allswell mattress when you text DREAMBIG to 61652.

Amerisleep: Invest in your rest this MDW by shopping mattress markdowns at Amerisleep. Save as much as $450 on beds and get free delivery, too, when you use coupon code AS450 at checkout.

Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save 10% on mattresses with coupon code HONOR.

Awara: Sleep soundly by taking advantage of Awara's stellar Spring Flash sale. Shop now to score $300 off all hybrid sleepers and get free sleep accessories valued at up to $499 with your mattress purchase.

Casper: Save 20% on a new Casper mattress, sheets and pillows during this Memorial Day mattress sale. We tested Casper's flagship mattress and found it did a solid job of giving an undisturbed sleep.

Cocoon by Sealy: This popular mattress brand is offering an incredible Memorial Day deal on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among our favorite mattresses. During the holiday sale you can scoop the mattress for 35% off and get free pillows and sheets, too.

DreamCloud: DreamCloud mattresses are Reviewed-approved and they're on mega sale for Memorial Day 2023. Shop the brand's Biggest Offer Ever to save as much as 40% on top-quality sleepers.

GhostBed: For a limited time, save 50% on all adjustable base bundles during this sweet GhostBed Memorial Day sale.

Gravity Blanket: Stay cozy and save up to 20% on select items for Memorial Day 2023.

Leesa: Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a new mattress. For a bed that your back and bank account will love, head to Leesa and shop their Memorial Day sale to save up to $820 today.

Mattress Firm: Right now, you can save up to 50% on sleepers from Sleepy's and more at the limited-time Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale. Even better, you can get a free adjustable base with select mattress purchases when you use the code ELEVATE at checkout.

Nectar: We love Nectar mattresses for their temperature regulation and side support, and right now you can take one home for 33% off during the limited-time Memorial Day sale.

Nolah Sleep: If you prefer a soft mattress and huge savings, head to Nolah's Memorial Day sale for 35% off all mattresses and two free pillows. We tested the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress and found that it diffused heat so well that it was one of the coolest mattresses we’ve ever tested.

Purple: Purple makes some of the best mattresses we've ever tested and right now, you can save up to $800 on a mattress and adjustable base set just in time for summer 2023.

Saatva: For resort-like luxury at home, you can't go wrong with a Saatva mattress. The brand makes one of our all-time favorite hybrid beds and for a limited time you can save up to $600 on your mattress purchase.

Serta: Shop the Serta Memorial Day mattress sale to save up to $900 on mattresses with select adjustable bases.

Sleep Number: For a limited time, you can take 20% off all Sleep Number sheets and pillowcases. Plus, you'll get free shipping on all bedding, which includes discounted pillowcases, sheets and more.

Tuft & Needle: Upgrade your sleep set up this Memorial Day 2023 and save as much as $775 on legacy mattresses at Tuft & Needle.

The best tech Memorial Day sales

Deals on TVs, laptops and more

Shop Memorial Day tech deals on laptops, smart TVs and more.

Apple: Thinking about upgrading your devices? Now's the time to shop. Apple is offering up to $630 of credits when you trade-in a qualifying device today.

HP: Score markdowns of up to 70% on laptops, monitors and more when you shop HP’s Memorial Day deals today.

Samsung: Browse Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs, wearables, appliances and more this Memorial Day weekend.

Sennheiser: Save on customer-favorite speakers and headphones this Memorial Day 2023. Shop Sennheiser tech starting at just $80.

The best lifestyle Memorial Day sales

Discounts on travel, pet essentials and more

Shop Memorial Day lifestyle deals on pet products and more.

Chewy: Shop wag-worthy deals on pet toys, treats, beds and more today at Chewy. For even more savings enter coupon code WELCOME at checkout to get $20 off your first order of $49 or more.

Crowd Cow: For a busy summer, the gift of grocery deliveries could be a dream come true. Sign up for a Reviewed-approved Crowd Cow meat subscription and get three pounds of Mishima Reserve Ground Wagyu for free in subscription boxes over $149.

EveryPlate: If you sign up today, you can get your first two EveryPlate meal kit deliveries for 20% off. We named EveryPlate among the best meal kit delivery services we've tested thanks to the range of recipes and how easy the meals are to prepare.

Factor: With coupon code REVIEWED60OFF, you'll get 60% off your first Factor meal kit box and 20% off your second, third, fourth and fifth boxes for up to a whopping $276 in total savings.

Green Chef: Help your family eat right this year with the help of Green Chef. One of our favorite meal kit delivery services, the outlet is offering $250 off the first five orders for new members.

HelloFresh: Newcomers to HelloFresh can save as much as $131—the equivalent of getting 18 free meals with free shipping on your first delivery—over the course of six weekly meal kit deliveries.

Home Chef: You can sign up for the best meal kit delivery service we’ve tested and get 60% off your first three boxes and a free surprise gift.

Hotels.com: Book a hotel through Hotels.com this May to save 20% on select stays. All you have to do is sign up for the Hotels.com rewards program with your email to start saving ahead of summer vacation.

Minted: For a limited time only enjoy 15% off select Minted gifts and greetings cards for the grad in your life when you enter coupon code CLASSOF2023 at checkout.

Priceline: Ready for a vacation? Priceline is celebrating it's 25th birthday by gifting shoppers $25 when they enter coupon code BDAY25 at checkout.

QVC: Shop the retailer's sale section to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces thisMemorial Day 2023. New customers can use code SURPRISE at checkout for $10 off their first order.

Rifle Paper Co.: The stationary brand makes colorful planners and accessories and you can score 15% off when you enter your email address now. Plus, for even more savings take advantage of free shipping on all orders of $50 or more.

Snake River Farms: Memorial Day weekend is the prime time for grilling up delicious burgers. Now through Wednesday, May 31, use code BURGERMONTH to save 10% on all orders of $149 or more at Snake River Farms.

Urbanstems: Shop flower subscription plans now at Urbanstems and save on select bouquets for a limited time. Plus, enter your email address to score 20% off.

The best fashion and beauty Memorial Day sales

Sales at Macy's, Nordstrom and Tory Burch

Find fashionable deals just in time for Memorial Day 2023.

Academy Sports & Outdoors: Save up to 50% on swimsuits, sandals and flip-flops for summer at Academy Sports & Outdoors. Shop tons of summer gear for the entire family this Memorial Day weekend.

Aerie: Dive into Memorial Day weekend with a new swimsuit. Shop one-pieces, bikini tops and bikini bottoms now for 40% off, plus enjoy discounts of up to 50% on pieces in Aerie's collection right now.

Adidas: Ready to give your activewear collection a spring refresh? You're in luck, Adidas is offering Memorial Day savings with markdowns of up to 40% off shoes, clothing and accessories right now.

American Eagle: Summer 2023 is just around the corner and American Eagle is helping you gear up for the warmer weather with markdowns of up to 40% on must-have shorts and jeans for men and women.

Anthropologie: Anthropologie's sale section is stocked with summer styles and right now and you enjoy discounts on dresses, shorts, tanks and so much more.

Athleta: Save up to 60% on best-selling Athleta activewear. Shop shorts, tank tops, leggings and more for men and women in Athleta’s sale section.

Banana Republic Factory: For the best Memorial Day closet refresh, head to Banana Republic Factory's Invitation to Summer sale and save up to 50% sitewide, including dresses, shorts, tops and more.

Baublebar: Shop the prettiest summer stacking bracelets and save 20% when you use code STACKING20 at checkout.

Betsey Johnson: Make a style statement this summer with eye-catching handbags and accessories from Betsey Johnson. Shop the sale section for Memorial Day deals on purses and accessories we love.

Bombas: Looking for a good Father's Day gift? Get dad a pair of socks he'll love and use the coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout to score 20% off your first order.

Brilliant Earth: For a limited time, shop beautiful Brilliant Earth jewelry and receive a free pair of lab diamond studs (a $200 value) with purchases over $1,000

Carhartt: While summer may be just around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for incredible discounts on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Charlotte Tilbury: Save up to 20% on select Reviewed-approved beauty essentials and get two free samples with every purchase for a limited time only.

Coach: Shop Coach's sale section to save up to 50% on select handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories and clothing for Memorial Day 2023.

Coach Outlet: Step into summer in style and score a cute handbag for under $100 today at Coach Outlet.

Eddie Bauer: Enjoy the great outdoors in style by shopping discounts on gear, footwear and clothing at Eddie Bauer. For a limited time, take an extra 40% off clearance styles with the coupon code TRAILBLAZE40.

EyeBuyDirect: Treat yourself to new glasses this Memorial Day 2023. Shop buy one, get one 50% off deals when you enter coupon code FRESHPAIR at checkout.

Gap: Shop Memorial Day markdowns at Gap and score 60% off select summer wardrobe pieces right now.

GlassesUSA: In the market for some new glasses? GlassesUSA has you covered. Enter coupon code BOGOFREE to unlock buy one, get one free deals or use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off select frames.

JCPenney: Memorial Day deals are here at JCPenney. For a limited time you can save an extra 20% on select shoes, swimwear, tees and more with coupon code SPRING16.

Jos. A. Bank: Save up to 65% on stylish men’s suits and dress clothes at Jos. A. Bank, one of the best places to buy a suit, according to our editors.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies and get free ground shipping on every order. Snag a free pouch with every purchase of $175 or more while supplies last.

lululemon: lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic leggings, sports bras, tanks and more at more at prices that will make your wallet smile.

Macy's: Save up to 40% on clothing, luggage, furniture and more at Macy's Memorial Day sale for a limited time.

Men's Wearhouse: Just in time for wedding season, shop the massive flash sale at Men’s Wearhouse for designer suits starting at just $129.99.

Michael Kors: Shop for affordable summer handbags right now at Michael Kors and enjoy an extra 25% off select sale items through Monday, May 22.

Nike: Save up to 40% on select styles during the Nike Memorial Day sale right now.

Nordstrom: Refresh your closet ahead of summer 2023 by shopping the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale. Snag discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories any fashionista would love.

Paula's Choice: Elevate your skincare routine and score a free Mini Duo on purchases of $49 or more when you enter coupon code NEW at checkout.

Reebok: Take up to 50% off sneakers for men, women and kids, and shop huge price cuts on athletic clothing, including tees, shorts and joggers this MDW.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Refresh your closet and save as much as 70% on select designer styles at Saks Fifth Avenue this Memorial Day.

SiO Beauty: On any order of $75 or more, you'll get 25% off the Cryo Collection and a free headband as long as you use coupon code MDW23 at checkout.

Supergoop: Enjoy summer fun while also protecting your skin from harmful UV rays by shopping cult-favorite products at Supergoop. Enter your email to unlock 10% off your first purchase right now.

The Beard Club: Pick up some of our favorite Father's Day gifts for 15% off right now at The Beard Club. Just enter coupon code GROW at checkout to scoop the savings.

Tory Burch: Make a splash this Memorial Day with chic savings on handbags, shoes and accessories. Shop the sale section now to save hundreds on tons of best-selling pieces.

Urban Outfitters: Want to add some new pieces to your summer wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to score up to 50% off shorts, tanks and summer essentials for a limited time.

Victoria's Secret: Whether you're after a sweet, sporty or sexy summer look, Victoria's Secret has your back. Shop the Spring sale to save up to 60% on bras, underwear, sleepwear, swimsuits, accessories and more.

Are stores open on Memorial Day?

While Memorial Day is a large shopping holiday, some retailers will close their doors on Monday, May 29. Others, however, will remain open but may have reduced hours. For example, this year, Costco will be closed on Memorial Day while Macy's, Walmart and CVS are expected to remain open. As always, hours can vary by location, so it's best to check with your local store before heading out the door. If you're unsure of whether or not your preferred retailer is open on Memorial Day proper, consider saving yourself a trip and shopping online from the comfort of your own home.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Most Memorial Day sales are live right now. We expect to see even more Memorial Day deals on Monday, May 29.

What are the best deals on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, smart TVs and patio furniture. The three-day holiday weekend historically sees Black Friday-level markdowns on many of our favorite home essentials and electronics. If you're looking for sales on more affordable items, don't worry—you'll still find plenty of markdowns on fashion, kitchen tools, beauty products, pet essentials and more.

Are Memorial Day sales good?

Memorial Day sales are great! The annual holiday is a great time to shop sales on patio furniture, barbecues, mattresses, home appliances and so much more. Many Memorial Day sales are similar to Black Friday discounts, so if you've been waiting to splurge on a big-ticket item, Memorial Day may be the best time to make that purchase.

Where should I shop this Memorial Day 2023?

Depending on what you're looking for, Amazon is a great one-stop shopping spot. You'll find markdowns on everything from fashion and kitchen essentials to home goods and smart tech. Walmart and Lowe's are other great options, where you'll find markdowns on everything from home goods to barbecues and lawn mowers. Check out our list above for all the best Memorial Day sales we're shopping across all categories.

