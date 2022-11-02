Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Partners with Curbside Health to Advance Clinical Pathways in Oncology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbside Health announced today an official partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), with a plan to fully deploy its proprietary and scalable, clinical pathway platform in multiple aspects of MSK's day-to-day clinical practice.

MSK is among the highest-regarded, leading cancer centers in the world, and as such, the Curbside team is delighted to deliver industry-leading tools and resources to support MSK's gold-standard.

For MSK, Curbside enhances digital tools and resources available to the clinical staff, while providing detailed clinical information and decision support. Based on similar instances, the Curbside team expects the usability goes up since Curbside is integrated inside of the Electronic Health Records (EHR), allowing the latest available, and approved pathways are delivered right at the point of care.

At a very granular level, Curbside will help MSK disseminate case-specific content to other sites so that a patient with a challenging cancer diagnosis, as an example, could still significantly benefit from world-class decision-making even if they're not at MSK.

Regarding the complete solution from Curbside, Co-Founder and CEO, Eric Leroux states, "The platform solution for MSK is all-inclusive, incorporating all of the content creation, maintenance, management access, analytics, reporting, it's all in a single place. Curbside is where you go for any sort of clinical content you need to get pathways, guidelines, protocols, clinical calculators, and so on," he continues, "we see the usability go way up for an organization such as MSK".

Among Curbside's core value propositions is that it provides a robust ecosystem helping to ensure patients are not limited in the quality of care they receive based on where they have to live or receive care — it's a democratization of clinical pathways on all fronts.

Mr. Leroux adds, "It really starts to break down barriers to highest quality of care and that's an important theme for Curbside and actually the reason for the company's name — Curbside Health."

ABOUT CURBSIDE HEALTH

Curbside Health is the modern decision support software designed to provide medical organizations the resources to quickly and easily build a library of world-class clinical content from the larger medical community. Curbside provides clinicians with decision-making support, integrating organization's clinical content directly into the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Curbside believes that by sharing clinical logic, the medical community can create and implement clinical best practices for a better quality of care.

Curbside is reshaping modern healthcare by providing a platform that seamlessly connects organizations to each other, so they can easily share their clinical best practices and clinical logic, yet fully customize it to their own institution in a highly relevant, extremely fast to build and easy to maintain system.

Learn more about Curbside Health's Full-Stack Clinical Effectiveness platform, schedule a tailored demonstration by visiting www.CurbsideHealth.Online

ABOUT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER (MSK)

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular purpose: to find a cure for cancer. Its specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. One of the world's most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, it has been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

